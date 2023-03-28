Space Cowboys Downed 3-1 by Astros

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - In front of a crowd of 7,768 fans, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys fell to their parent club Houston Astros 3-1 on Monday night at Constellation Field. The crowd is the largest for the Space Cowboys since they became the Astros' Triple-A affiliate in 2021.

RHP JP France earned the starting nod for the Space Cowboys and tossed two scoreless innings, working a 1-2-3 frame against Jeremy Peña, Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman in the first. Across his two stanzas, France struck out three and allowed just one hit without allowing a run.

On the other side, former Space Cowboys' RHP Ronel Blanco (W, 1-0) used a pair of double plays to throw three scoreless innings for the Astros, striking out two.

Houston opened the scoring in the top of the third when Peña and Bregman both singled and David Hensley brought in the first run with a base knock off RHP Shawn Dubin (L, 0-1). The Astros tagged on a second run in the top of the fifth thanks to another single by Peña, a double from Alvarez and an RBI ground out by Bregman. Following the fifth inning, the top four hitters in the Astros' lineup were lifted and were given a standing ovation by the Constellation Field crowd as they headed for the clubhouse.

In the top of the sixth, 2022 Sugar Land catcher Yainer Diaz launched an opposite field home run to right, widening the Astros margin to 3-0. The Space Cowboys were able to crack the scoreboard thanks to a walk to Grae Kessinger, a double to the right-field corner by Will Wagner and a ground out from Joe Perez.

RHP Bryan Garcia spun the final four frames for Sugar Land, allowing just a run on three hits while striking out three. LHP Austin Davis (S, 1) converted a two-inning save for Houston, punching out two and not allowing a hit in the eighth or ninth.

The Space Cowboys play another exhibition game against the Astros at 7:10 pm on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. RHP Forrest Whitley (0-0, 5.40) gets the start for Sugar Land against Houston RHP Luis Garcia (2-0, 4.66). The game can be heard on ESPN 97.5 & 92.5 FM.

Sugar Land opens their 2023 season on Friday, March 31 at El Paso before returning to Constellation Field for Opening Night on Tuesday, April 4 against the Round Rock Express at 6:05 pm. All fans will receive a Space Cowboys 2023 Magnet Schedule presented by Texas Farm Bureau. Tickets are available online at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Tickets.

