OKC Dodgers Open Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark's 25th Anniversary Season Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers open the 25th season of baseball at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with a three-game home series against the Tacoma Rainiers starting at 7:05 p.m. Friday, March 31.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for Opening Night and Friday Night Fireworks presented by OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center are scheduled to follow OKC's first game of the 2023 season.

Opening Weekend continues as the teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday before wrapping up the series with a 2:05 p.m. game Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Following Sunday's game, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite players.

Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers games through June are available now at okcdodgers.com/tickets and range in price from $12-$37. Group and season ticket packages are also available for the entire 2023 season.

The OKC Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, take the field in 2023 under the guidance of fourth-year manager Travis Barbary. In 2022, Barbary led the OKC Dodgers to an 84-62 record, finishing one game out of first place in the PCL East Division, although the team held at least a share of first place for 111 days throughout the season. The 84 wins were team's second-most during the Bricktown era (since 1998). The team has finished in second place in its division during each of the last two seasons.

Barbary's 2023 coaching staff includes returning hitting coach Manny Burriss, who is back with the team for a third season. They will be joined by pitching coaches Doug Mathis and Justin DeFratus. Mathis begins his first season in OKC after spending the last three seasons on the coaching staff of the Texas Rangers and DeFratus returns for his third season in OKC. Bench coach Chris Gutierrez comes to Triple-A after holding the same role with Double-A Tulsa last season.

To view the Dodgers' complete 2023 schedule, visit okcdodgers.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

