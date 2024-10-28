Reno Aces Foundation Opens Inaugural Grant Application Window on October 28th

October 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev.-Following a successful first season, the Reno Aces Foundation has announced its inaugural grant application opportunity to give back and benefit the Northern Nevada region.

The grant window will open on Monday, October 28st, at 10:00 am and close on Friday, November 29th, at 11:59 pm. Local organizations must complete an online application form detailing their mission, project proposal, and budget needs. The form can be found here: https://renoaces.formstack.com/forms/reno_aces_foundation_grant_request

"Through the Reno Aces Foundation's new grant application program, we are proud to deepen our commitment to the Reno-Tahoe community," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "This initiative is a testament to our belief in the power of local organizations to address critical needs, from education to wellness. By fostering collaboration and amplifying our resources, we aim to create lasting, positive change across Northern Nevada and truly give back to the region that has always supported us."

Grants issued by the Reno Aces Foundation are intended to support local nonprofits, schools, or community organizations that align with the foundation's mission. The Reno Aces Foundation's mission is: The Reno Aces Foundation is dedicated to improving the community and the lives of those throughout Northern Nevada by working hand-in-hand with organizations that share that same vision. The Reno Aces Foundation is committed to providing services and opportunities to enhance the quality of life of children, promote wellness, and support underserved communities. Together, we can work to build a better community and make a lasting impact both on and off the field.

The Reno Aces Foundation's board will review applications based on impact, feasibility, and alignment with the foundation's goals and then determine grant size based on the need of each request.

Interested organizations can contact the Reno Aces Community Relations Manager, James Cole, at james.c@renoaces.com for further details or questions about the application process.

