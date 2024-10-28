Game Times for 2025 Space Cowboys Games Announced

October 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Game times for all home and road games for the 2025 Sugar Land Space Cowboys season have been announced. The full schedule for the defending Triple-A National Champions can be found here.

Most Space Cowboys games at Constellation Field from Tuesday through Friday will start at 7:05 pm. Saturday games for March, April and May are set to begin at 6:05 pm before shifting back to 7:05 pm in June, July, August and September. Sugar Land will play Sunday day games that start at 2:05 pm until after Memorial Day weekend, when starting on June 8, Sunday games begin at 6:35 pm.

The Space Cowboys are set to play four day games during the week at Constellation Field in 2025. The first comes on Wednesday, April 30 against the Round Rock Express at 11:05 am, with the game on Tuesday, April 29 starting at 6:05 pm. The next day game comes on Wednesday, May 14 at 11:05 am in a rematch of the 2024 Pacific Coast League Championship Series against the Reno Aces. Once again, the game on Tuesday, May 13 will begin at 6:05 pm to accommodate a day game on Wednesday.

On Memorial Day, Sugar Land will conclude their six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators with a 1:05 pm first pitch, following a 6:05 pm first pitch on Sunday, May 25. The Space Cowboys final midweek day game comes on Wednesday, June 18 at 11:05 am against Las Vegas, with a 6:05 pm first pitch on Tuesday, June 17. Sugar Land's only remaining day game after June comes on the final day of the regular season with a 2:05 pm start time on Sunday, September 21 against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

In their split series with the Round Rock Express at the start of July, the Space Cowboys will conclude their three-game set hosting the Express on Thursday, July 3 with a 6:35 pm first pitch.

For the first time in franchise history, the Space Cowboys will open their season at home. They will begin their campaign as the defending Triple-A National Champions by hosting the Oklahoma City Baseball Club on Friday, March 28 at 7:05 pm. Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

