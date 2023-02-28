Reno Aces Announce Promotions for April of the 2023 Home Schedule

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces released their promotional schedule today for all April home games for fans to view, with Individual Game tickets set to go on sale this Saturday (March 4th) on RenoAces.com and at Reno Aces Fan Fest.

Special Events

Opening Day, presented by Donor Network West. Friday, March 31st, vs. Las Vegas Aviators. First Pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., but fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early. Full details:

2022 Pacific Coast League Championship Celebration

Championship pennants will be given away at the gates while supplies last.

Rings will be presented to players and coaches on last year's team on-field pregame.

A new championship banner will also be unveiled at Greater Nevada Field to commemorate the season permanently.

Special on-field gold-trimmed jerseys will be worn by players and coaches, with a charitable auction taking place on RenoAces.com for fans to bid on through Sunday, April 2nd.

Pyrotechnics will be provided by Pyro Guys, Inc. during pregame player introductions and more.

A military flyover has been confirmed.

And more surprises to come!

Aces 2023 Magnet Schedule Giveaway (Saturday, April 1) will return another fan-favorite early-season giveaway. Quantities are limited. Fans are encouraged to arrive early if they would like to receive one.

Jackie Robinson Day (Saturday, April 15) will feature pregame and in-game video tributes to the baseball legend, honoring his legacy and impact on the game and our country.

April's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the month:

April Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $6.00 and/or add a Tecate canned beer for an additional $4.00

Wild Wednesdays presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Thursday Thursdays presented by KBUL 98.1 FM - Located in the Coors Light Party Zone, fans can grab $2.00 Coors Light drafts.

Super Saturdays - Special Event Night and/or gate giveaway

Saturday, April 1 -

Aces 2023 Magnet Schedule Giveaway

Saturday, April 15 -

Jackie Robinson Day

Family Sundays presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM - $1 Hot Dogs

Dog Days presented by Mars Petcare

Sunday, April 16

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2023 season at Greater Nevada Field on Friday, March 31st, against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Single Game tickets go on sale this Saturday, March 4th, at 10:00 am via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

