OKC Dodgers Reading Challenge Presented by Energy Transfer Debuts March 1

OKLAHOMA CITY - Starting March 1, Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to participate in the new OKC Dodgers Reading Challenge presented by Energy Transfer. By reading 20 minutes per day and logging their progress, participating students receive Oklahoma City Dodgers tickets, pregame field access and a chance to win other prizes thanks to a new partnership between the OKC Dodgers and Energy Transfer.

Participating students can pick one or multiple challenges to participate in throughout the 2023 baseball season and can register online at milb.com/oklahoma-city/community/reading-challenge or via the QR code in the attached program flyer. The first challenge runs March 1-April 14 and participants are asked to read and log 20 minutes per day - a total of 360 minutes during the span. Participants will receive two complimentary tickets to the Dodgers' Saturday, April 15 game and also can take the field to play catch prior to the game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Completed reading logs may be submitted by April 14 online at milb.com/oklahoma-city/community/reading-challenge, via Facebook Messenger (@OKCDodgers) or by emailing reading@okcdodgers.com.

"We are eager for this opportunity to encourage students throughout Oklahoma to read and reward their efforts with OKC Dodgers baseball during the upcoming months," said Michael Byrnes, OKC Dodgers President/General Manager. "Reading and literacy education are so vital to the success of our youth and we are proud to partner with Energy Transfer to develop this new program."

The second OKC Dodgers Reading Challenge of 2023 runs April 16-June 15 and requires 620 minutes of reading for students to receive two tickets to the Friday, June 16 Dodgers game against the Salt Lake Bees. The third reading challenge takes place June 17-Aug. 4 and requires 480 minutes of reading to receive two tickets to the Saturday, Aug. 5 Dodgers game against the Round Rock Express.

Participants who submit their completed reading logs also have the chance to win an entertainment suite for family and friends to watch a baseball game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The school with the highest student participation during all three reading challenges will win a hospitality area for their faculty and staff to enjoy during a Dodgers game.

"We are honored to join the Dodgers in sponsoring the 2023 OKC Dodgers Reading Challenge for students throughout Oklahoma," said Vicki Granado, Energy Transfer Vice President of Corporate Communications. "Having the opportunity to help young students foster a love for reading was exciting for us as strong reading skills can have such a positive impact on academic success. We have a strong presence in Oklahoma with more than 1,000 employees across the state, so we are so pleased to be able to give back to the communities in which our employees live and work through programs like this reading challenge."

Energy Transfer specializes in the transportation, storage and terminalling of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined products. Since its founding in 1996, the company has made itself one of the largest infrastructure companies in North America with nearly 120,000 miles of pipelines and related assets traversing 41 states, and an international office in Beijing.

The Dodgers encourage OKC Dodgers Reading Challenge participants to also take part in the OKCPS ReadOKC and Metropolitan Library System Summer Reading challenges for chances to win additional prizes for their time spent reading.

ReadOKC is the district-wide literacy initiative of Oklahoma City Public Schools to instill the love of reading among its students and surrounding community. The program's primary goals include hosting reading challenges during every school break, increasing access to reading materials and recruiting caring adults to serve as Reading Buddies.

"Our ReadOKC initiative has been a consistent part of Oklahoma City Public Schools literacy efforts since 2017 and we're thrilled to partner with the OKC Dodgers to encourage all the kids in our community to read," said Mary Mélon-Tully, Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation President/CEO. "Reading at least 20 minutes a day is a game changer in so many ways. Reading leads to better outcomes in school and opens the doors to all the possibilities the world has to offer."

For more than 80 years, the Metropolitan Library System has offered a summer reading program that "promotes reading for fun and lifelong enrichment" while creating "a motivational framework for learning for all ages during the summer," according to the program website.

"Summer Reading is a tradition in our community," said Kristin Williamson, Metropolitan Library System Children's Services Manager. "We want to grow and celebrate a community of readers. Many of our library guests remember attending Library Night at the Ballpark when they were children. This is why we are so excited to have this partnership with the OKC Dodgers and encourage a new generation of readers to build those same memories. Summer Reading is a time for all ages to read for fun and learn new things!"

The OKC Dodgers open the 2023 baseball season at 7:05 p.m. March 31 against the Tacoma Rainiers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Single-game tickets for Dodgers home games through June are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages for the entire 2023 season.

To purchase tickets, view the Dodgers' complete 2023 schedule, or for additional information, please visitokcdodgers.com or call (405) 218-2182.

