Reno Aces Announce a Revamped Archie's Kids Club for 2022

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces are proud to announce that sign-ups for the revamped Archie's Kids Club for 2022 are now open to the public by visiting RenoAces.com.

Archie's Kids Club memberships are free and are available to children 14 and under.

Archie's Kids Club Membership Perks:

Cut the line for Kids Run the Bases every Sunday home game

Invites to exclusive Kids Club VIP events

An Archie's Activity Book filled with puzzles, coloring pages and more

A monthly newsletter for all things Kids Club

An Aces prize pack if Kids Club members attend three games

Team Store discount

Upon registering, club members will be eligible to pick up their Kids Club Passport and Activity Book. Both can be picked up at any Aces game during the 2022 season from our Aceball Crew, located above Section 104.

The Aces' season begins on April 5, with Opening Day at Greater Nevada Field on April 12 at 1:05 p.m. PT against the Sacramento River Cats. Full and partial-season, as well as eight-game plans, are currently on sale. Individual game tickets will be on sale March 19 at 10:00 a.m. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

