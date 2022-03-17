Aviators Announce Exciting Slate of Promotional Nights for 2022 Season

March 17, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







The Aviators are fired up for another season of baseball at Las Vegas Ballpark! This year, the Las Vegas Aviators will host 75 home games beginning on April 5th and ending on September 25th. Gear up and join the Aviators at the park this spring for what is guaranteed to be jam-packed with fun promotions and events all season long!

Save the dates:

Opening Night | Tuesday, April 5

There is nothing like Aviators baseball in April! Opening night is under one month away, and tickets are already on sale at Las Vegas Aviators Single Game Tickets | Aviators (milb.com). A sellout is expected, so make sure to grab your tickets now. The rival Reno Aces will be in town until April 10th and you won't want to miss a great series.

Star Wars Night | Saturday, April 30

Is the force strong in you? Well, then grab your lightsaber and make your way out to Las Vegas Ballpark on April 30th for Star Wars Night. Fan costumes are encouraged, and the players will join in on the action with Storm Trooper themed jerseys! Star Wars activations and in-game entertainment will be popular throughout the night.

Pride Night | Wednesday, June 1

Join the Las Vegas Aviators on June 1 as we kick off National Pride Month.â¯ In line with past Pride Night activations, the Las Vegas Aviators will feature local LGBTQIA+ organizations along with Pride-themed activations, merchandise, specialty promo items, and food and beverage options.â¯ Come ready to celebrate and with a heart full of love.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Nights | Saturday, June 25 and Saturday, September 17

The Aviators are thrilled to partner with Marvel and MiLB in the new 'Marvel's Defender of the Diamond' series. June 25th will feature Black Panther specialty jerseys, and September 17th will include limited-time only customized Las Vegas Aviators cover comic books* for a lucky number of fans. Make sure to arrive early, so you don't miss out!

Bobblehead Nights | Thursday, August 2 and Saturday, September 24

More reasons to arrive at Las Vegas Ballpark early and take advantage of some awesome fan giveaways. On August 2nd, the Aviators will be handing out Reyes de Plata bobbleheads* upon entry into the game, and September 24th will be another opportunity to snag your favorite car dashboard toy as Vintage Aviators bobbleheads* will be available at the gates. More information on the bobblehead nights will be released at a later date, so stay tuned in to our promotional nights page throughout the season.

Fan Favorites:

Can't make it to one of these highlighted days or just want more baseball? Not a problem! The Aviators are happy to bring back several favorites throughout the 2022 season.

Reyes de Plata Nights | Every Tuesday after April 5

Bark in the Park | Every Wednesday (weather permitting)

$2 Beer Night | Every Thursday from 6-8pm

Firework Fridays | April 8, May 13, June 3, July 2, July 3, August 5, September 23

*Giveaways limited to the first 2,000 fans through the gate

All promotions subject to change

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.