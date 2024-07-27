Renegades WR Deontay Burnett Signs with Dallas Cowboys

July 27, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington Renegades wide receiver Deontay Burnett has signed with the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League.

Burnett saw action in all 10 games for the Renegades this season, and started in five. He finished the 2023 season with 33 catches for a total of 306 yards, averaging 30.6 yards per game.

Burnett joined the Renegades this year after playing for the Houston Roughnecks in 2022. For Houston, the USC standout hauled in 27 receptions for 378 yards and 6 touchdowns tied second in the league.

The Arlington Renegades will retain Burnett's rights should he return to the UFL.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.