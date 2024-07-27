UFL Announces NFL Signings for July 27

July 27, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced three of its players have signed contracts with National Football League teams. A total of 27 UFL players who made appearances during the 2024 season have signed with NFL teams.

Below is a list of players who signed:

UFL POS NAME NFL TEAM

ARL WR Deontay Burnett Dallas Cowboys

BHM QB Adrian Martinez New York Jets

DC WR Kelvin Harmon Dallas Cowboys

Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.