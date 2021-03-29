Renegades to Release Limited Number of Single-Game Tickets for Sale on March 31st

Wappingers Falls, NY - When the Renegades ended the 2019 season, no one expected it would be a year and a half before another professional baseball game was played at Dutchess Stadium. The good news is that the long wait is over, and the Renegades are preparing to safely open the gates to fans come May 11th.

The day that individual game tickets go on sale has traditionally been a day of celebration for Renegades fans. That day is right around the corner as a limited number of single game tickets will go on sale beginning Wednesday, March 31st at 10 AM. Fans will be able to purchase their tickets at hvrenegades.com or by calling 845-838-0094. Along with single-game tickets, group and specialty seating areas will be available on a limited basis. Due to our commitments to season ticket holders, previously sold packages, and current and expected guidelines in NY State, available tickets in this first round release will be extremely limited and are expected to sell out quickly.

"All of us in the Renegades front office are looking forward to being able to welcome fans back to "The Dutch" on May 11th. It has been a long time since we have seen fans here for a Renegades game. We can hardly wait for the first pitch of the 2021 season", said Renegades President / GM Steve Gliner.

In their first year as a New York Yankees affiliate, the Renegades will begin the season adhering to local capacity limits while relying on an approved COVID-19 Readiness Plan intended to keep fans and players safe throughout their time at Dutchess Stadium. To view an overview of the Renegades COVID-19 Readiness Plan, please click here.

The Renegades 2021 schedule can be found at hvrenegades.com. The 2021 season begins on Tuesday, May 4th on the road against the Jersey Shore Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies). The Renegades home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11th at 7:05pm against the Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore Orioles).

