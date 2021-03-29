Dash to Bring Truist Stadium Experience to a Fan's Backyard

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash and Lowes Foods have partnered to bring the full Truist Stadium gameday experience to a lucky Dash fan this spring. Fans can enter to win at wsdash.com or through Dash social media platforms.

The experience will include:

Winston-Salem Dash Groundskeeper will mow and trim your yard, and if requested, will line yard for a Wiffleball game

Picnic: Hot Dogs, Lowes Foods Sausages, Macaroni & Cheese, Lowes Foods Cake Squares, Pepsi Products, Primo Water, Foothills Beer and Childress Wine

Player autographed Bolt's Illustrated gameday programs

Four game used baseballs (Foul Balls)

Four Dash hats

Four ticket vouchers for a 2021 Dash game

Bolt and the team's in-game promotions crew, The Dash Pack, will make an appearance to conduct a T-shirt Toss, a Dance-Off, and to lead the family in singing Take Me Out to the Ballgame

Sparklers (To replicate post-game fireworks!)

"We are excited to bring our full gameday experience to one lucky fan's backyard," said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. "This is your chance to have your own personal Field of Dreams."

The Winston-Salem Dash 2021 season will begin on Tuesday, May 4 against the Rome Braves.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

