Renegades to Broadcast 2021 Home Games on Z-93.3 FM - WBWZ

Wappingers Falls, NY - "Coming to you live from Dutchess Stadium in Wappingers Falls, New York, this is Hudson Valley Renegades Baseball"! Renegades fans in the Hudson Valley will have a new way to follow the team in 2021 as all 60 home games from Dutchess Stadium will be broadcast live on Z-93.3 FM - WBWZ. Rob Adams will be providing the call as the Renegades new Play-By-Play announcer.

"We are excited to team up with Z-93.3 FM to broadcast all of the home game action to Renegades fans in the Hudson Valley ", said Renegades President / GM Steve Gliner. "We have a tremendous partnership with the team at iHeart Media of the Hudson Valley and we are pleased that we can offer one more way for Renegades fans to follow the 2021 season, our first as a New York Yankees affiliate. Fans will love Rob Adams as the new Play-By-Play announcer and we are thrilled to have him on board with us".

"This an exciting time for the Renegades, their fans and the community", said Chuck Benfer, iHeart Radio Market President Hudson Valley / Tri-State. "I couldn't be happier or prouder to have Z-93.3 FM as the flagship radio partner for the Renegades. I look forward to a long and fruitful partnership for years to come".

Rob Adams is a familiar voice to many in the Hudson Valley and in surrounding areas as he has broadcast professional sports as well as local high school and collegiate athletics in the area for more than 30 years. Adams has also broadcast Renegades games in past seasons, doing Color Commentary and Play-By-Play on occasion from 2001-2003, 2008-2010 and 2017-2019. His voice can be heard on multiple events for "Local Live", streaming sporting events around the country. Rob has hosted numerous talk-shows and has mentored broadcasters of all ages as an instructor. 2021 will mark Rob's first full season with the Renegades.

Hudson Valley Renegades game broadcasts will also be available via audio streaming at www.hvrenegades.com and on the MiLB app, available in the Apple and Android app stores. Video streaming of Renegades home games will be available via a subscription through Milb.tv at www.Milb.com or at www.hvrenegades.com.

The Renegades 2021 schedule can be found at www.hvrenegades.com. The Renegades 2021 season, their first as the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, begins on Tuesday, May 4th on the road against the Jersey Shore Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies). The Renegades home opener is Tuesday, May 11th at 7:05pm against the Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore Orioles).

