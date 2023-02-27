Renegades Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale Sunday, March 5

February 27, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, will commence selling single-game tickets for all 66 home games throughout the 2023 season on Sunday, March 5 at 12 p.m.

New this season, the Renegades are throwing a Single-Game Ticket Tailgate Party at Dutchess Stadium on Sunday, March 5 from noon to 3 p.m. The team will have games set up for attendees to win special prizes, music, and special in-person only ticket deals.

For each ticket purchased in-person at the Dutchess Stadium Ticket Office, fans will receive a free ticket for an April or May home game (limit 4 tickets).

"With Opening Day right around the corner, we are excited to set the tone for a magical season," said Will Young, Renegades Director of Ticket Sales. "The Single-Game Ticket Tailgate Party will be a great way for fans to have fun, mingle, and get ready for another summer of memories with the Renegades."

Additionally, the Renegades team store will be running a special one-day-only sale of 15% off all merchandise in-person only (excludes Cider Donuts and Marvel collections).

Fans can get more information and R.S.V.P. to the Single-Game Ticket Tailgate Party. Those who R.S.V.P. will receive a special Renegades bonus gift on Sunday.

Single-game base ticket pricing for the 2023 season is as follows:

Diamond Club - $20

Lower Box - $18

Upper Box - $15

Valley Reserved - $12

General Admission - $6

There will be an additional $2 per ticket surcharge for weekend (Fri.-Sun.) home games, and a $3 additional charge on tickets for the Independence Day Super Fireworks Show on July 3.

Children ages three and under do not need a ticket if they will be sitting in their parent's lap.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets in three ways: online at hvrenegades.com, in-person at the Renegades Ticket Office at Dutchess Stadium, or over the phone by calling (845) 838-0094.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 27, 2023

Renegades Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale Sunday, March 5 - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.