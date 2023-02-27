2023 Winston-Salem Dash Tickets on Sale February 27

The Winston-Salem Dash have announced tickets for all games during the 2023 season are on sale now. This season is going to be one for the books, including 25 fireworks shows - more than the Dash have ever had in one season. The Dash are also rolling out over 30 theme nights, 10 daily promotions, and 6 specialty on-field jerseys.

"The 2023 season marks a new era in Winston-Salem," said Dash President & General Manager, Brian DeAngelis. "We've got double the fireworks and more theme nights than ever, so there is something in store for everybody in our community this year. We look forward to providing Dash fans with top-notch entertainment every time they walk through the gates of Truist Stadium."

Check out the daily promotions below happening every Dash homestand:

Tuesdays

Clear Tote Tuesday, presented by O2 Fitness

The first 1,000 fans on Opening Night will receive a free tote. All remaining Tuesdays of the season, 200 lucky fans will get this awesome tote.

Wednesdays

White Claw Wednesday, presented by White Claw

New this season, Wednesdays are wavy. While we still have laws, you can have all the claws. White Claws are half-off every Wednesday at Truist Stadium.

Thursdays

Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday

The Dash are bringing back Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday again for the 2023 season with Â½ off all beer.

Pups in the Parks, presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka

Bring on the Pups! We've missed our furry fans and can't wait to celebrate Pups in the Park, presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka every Thursday! Part of the proceeds from each Pup Pass purchased this season will go towards AARF Winston-Salem.

Fridays & Saturdays

Fireworks Friday and Saturday

We're Doubling Down! This season, we will have post-game fireworks on Saturday as well! That's right, a total of 25 firework shows for you to enjoy. Every Saturday firework show will feature special music, from Luke Combs to Michael Jackson to Drake, there will be a fireworks playlist for everyone!

Sundays

Lowes Foods Family Sunday

Sunday is for family! Join us for another year of Lowes Foods Family Sunday. Enjoy a mid-day Dash baseball game, starting at 2:00 p.m., with free Kids Zone entry throughout the game.

Kids Run the Bases, presented by Daggett Shuler

Stick around after the game each Sunday for Kids Run the Bases. Children aged 13 and younger will have the chance to go on the field after the game and run the bases.

Brunch with Bolt

Enjoy Sunday Brunch and a Dash game! Our Brunch with Bolt ticket package includes early entry into the ballpark starting at 12pm, along with a ticket to the Dash game. Spend your Sunday brunching in one of our Flow Club Level executive suites with a mimosa in hand!

The Dash will be playing in the South Atlantic League, which includes regional rivals Asheville, Greensboro, and Hickory. Six-game series return for the 2023 season and will run from Tuesday-Sunday. More than half of the Dash home games will be played on weekends.

The Dash begin their 2023 home campaign with a six-game series against the Brooklyn Cyclones which starts on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased in advance at wsdash.com/tickets or by calling 336-714-2287. To view the full promotional schedule, visit our website.

