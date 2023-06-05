Renegades RHP Drew Thorpe Named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week

Hudson Valley Renegades RHP Drew Thorpe

(Hudson Valley Renegades) Hudson Valley Renegades RHP Drew Thorpe(Hudson Valley Renegades)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Hudson Valley Renegades pitcher Drew Thorpe has been named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 29-June 4. Thorpe becomes the third Renegade to win a weekly award in 2023, and second to win Pitcher of the Week.

In his lone start of the week, Thorpe threw a career-high 8.0 shutout innings, allowing just one hit while walking two and striking out seven. He became the first Renegades pitcher throw 8.0 innings without allowing a run since Aug. 17, 2008, when Tyree Hayes threw 9.0 shutout innings in a complete game shutout at the Lowell Spinners. It was only the fourth time since 2005 that a Renegades starter completed 8.0 innings in a start.

Thorpe is one of only three pitchers in all of Minor League Baseball this season to throw 8.0 shutout innings in a start, joining Wilfredo Pereira of the Springfield Cardinals (May 20) and David Peterson of the Syracuse Mets (May 21).

"Thorpe's dedication to continue to get better week to week and between starts has been exemplary," said Renegades Pitching Coach Preston Claiborne. "From the education work he does, to crafting pitches and executing a gameplan, he's shown momentous growth. Drew never changes his demeanor whether he has a quality outing or scuffles. His desire to be excellent is only augmented by how monstrous a competitor he is."

In recognition of his achievement, the Renegades will make a donation of $500 in Thorpe's name to the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at Westchester Medical Center Health Network during the next homestand.

Thorpe, 22, was drafted by the Yankees in the 2nd round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of Cal Poly. Beginning his professional career this season with the Renegades, he leads the SAL in innings pitched (51.2), and ranks tied for 2nd in wins (4), and sixth in strikeouts (59). He is ranked as the Yankees' top pitching prospect and #6 overall by MLB Pipeline, and Baseball America ranks Thorpe as the #2 pitching prospect and #7 overall in the organization.

He joins RHP Juan Carela, who was named SAL Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 17-23, and OF Aaron Palensky who was named SAL Player of the Week for the week of May 22-28 as Renegades to garner a weekly award this season.

Hudson Valley kicks off a new series on Tuesday, June 6 at the Jersey Shore Blue Claws before returning home to Heritage Financial Park to face the Rome Braves on June 13. For tickets and more information slide to www.hvrenegades.com.

