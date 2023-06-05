Countdown Is on to the Summer Wine Festival at Fluor Field

Who doesn't want to indluge in over 50 wines, beer, live music, and food? Fluor Field is once again the first stop on the Greenville Summer Wine Festivals' tour!

Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 after June 1, and $60 on the day of the event (unless sold out). Grab some friends and come sip the day away with your partners in wine. Live music performances from Soulution Band and DJ Chill Will!

