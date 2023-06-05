United Way Night at the Drive

June 5, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release







Join United Way of Greenville County and the Greenville Drive for United Way Night at the Drive at Fluor Field on Wednesday, June 14! This annual event celebrates our incredible community as well as the transformational impact United Way makes every day - all while enjoying the fun of a Greenville Drive baseball game!

This year's United Way Night features a wide variety of meaningful experiences perfect for the entire family:

District 356 United Way Experience (beginning at 5 p.m.)

Get an up close and personal experience with United Way's "How We Win" strategy for community change and be inspired to participate and give back.

Transportation: Tour a Proterra bus on District 356 to learn about our community's transportation challenges and opportunities, and connect with personal stories of how transportation barriers impact lives in Greenville County.

Education: Help build literacy kits that will help provide Greenville County students with valuable academic and reading resources. Add to the kits by purchasing new books via this Amazon wishlist curated by United Way.

Housing: Create "Welcome Home Cards" for Greenville County families transitioning to stable housing and also donate valuable essential household items (see suggested items below) that will go directly to those in need. All fans who bring an essential item will receive a $5 ballpark voucher!

Childcare: Bring the kids and enjoy a customized "Born Learning Trail" experience on District 356. Born Learning Trails are fun games and outdoor experiences built to provide everyday learning opportunities for young children.

Surrounding the United Way experience on District 356, fans can also enjoy live music from DJ Sha, great local food trucks (The Noodle Lady, Kona Ice, Project Host), PLUS family friendly entertainment (inflatables, balloon artists, and more!)

Ballpark Gates Open (6 p.m.)

Move inside the Fluor Field gates starting at 6 p.m. and head straight to the highly impactful interactive United Way set-up on the Fluor Field concourse featuring:

Comprehensive information on United Way's most impactful community programs and initiatives.

Great giveaways and United Way swag (balloons, stickers, and more).

An opportunity to make a direct contribution to United Way on site. For every $10 donated, fans will receive a raffle entry with winners revealed during the Drive game. Prizes include a Luxury Suite VIP Experience from the Greenville Drive plus other fun items from featured United Way community partners.

First Pitch of the Greenville Drive Game vs. the Greensboro Grasshoppers (7 p.m.)

United Way of Greenville County: The people, the organization, and the years of community impact will be prominently featured and showcased across all aspects of the Drive game all night long!

And then make sure to stick around post-game for the best fireworks show in the Upstate - the perfect way to cap off our United Way celebration!

We hope you can join us for this especially powerful community event at Fluor Field on June 14. To read more event details & to purchase your tickets today, visit www.unitedwaygc.org/drive.

