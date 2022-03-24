Renegades Partner with the Energy Check

March 24, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades have today announced a multi-year partnership with The Energy Check, being named the club's Designated Energy Consultant. As part of the partnership, The Energy Check will support the Renegades energy management and efficiency, working to reduce energy costs for the team and its associated organizations.

''We're delighted to have the Hudson Valley Renegades join us as part of our partnership portfolio. We were drawn to them due to their continuous drive in reducing consumption and their CO2 impact. Their latest project being the replacement of their stadium lighting with efficient LEDs demonstrated that they are committed, and that is the type of partner we want!" said David Winton, CEO of The Energy Check, Inc. "We're now going to support them even further with energy monitoring systems, an ISO 50001 energy management system and energy efficient technology, to really drive down their consumption. As always, we'll be supporting the team off the field and on the field and we can't wait for the season to start!''

The Energy Check is an energy consultancy focused on delivering energy cost, consumption, and CO2 emission reductions for businesses of all sizes across the globe. Their team supports businesses with energy procurement, ISO 50001 energy management systems, greenhouse gas assessments, energy audits, feasibility studies and energy improvement programs.

The company is based out of Dover, Delaware, and is part of The Utility Check group with operations across the United States, United Kingdom, Jamaica, and Netherlands. Their vision is: "Working towards a future where energy doesn't cost the earth."

"Partnering with The Energy Check has already yielded significant benefits to the Renegades due to volatility of the current energy market. By locking in a fixed electricity rate for the next several years, we are already seeing incredible savings on our electrical costs," said Steve Gliner, President and General Manager of the Renegades. "The ability of The Energy Check to audit our electrical usage throughout the duration of the partnership will help to create additional opportunities that produce both environmental and financial advantages. We couldn't be more excited to be working with The Energy Check, the true energy experts."

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.