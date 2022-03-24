Blue Rocks and Rowan University Enhance Partnership Once Again in 2022

The Wilmington Blue Rocks are pleased to announce yet another expansion to the partnership with Rowan University and Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM. Last year, as part of a collaborative educational effort between the team and the university, Rowan students exclusively handled all aspects of the broadcast, including play-by-play, color commentary and production of all home game broadcasts. As the season continued, additional students were added to the roster in the game presentation and production departments.

"Heading into the 2022 season, we had a great foundation based on how our partnership unfolded during the previous year" said Blue Rocks Assistant General Manager Liz Welch. "When we sat down to discuss 2022, we knew that we could build from that foundation and add additional layers to provide more and more students with valuable industry experience. We're really excited to get these young professionals in here and to have the chance to work with them."

This season, over 20 Rowan University students will join the Blue Rocks in various departments, including broadcasting, promotions, and creative services. A rotation of eight student broadcasters will once again call all of the action on the field at Frawley Stadium during the 2022 season. In addition, there will be a staff of three students in the Rowan Radio studios producing each broadcast and hosting the pre and post-game shows. These candidates were selected after a live interview and audition process in late-February.

Some of the new elements of the expanded partnership include a team of reporters who will act as beat writers and cover each game, complete with post-game stories that will be published on both Rowan's own campus news site 'The Whit' as well as BlueRocks.com.

Rounding out the program will be a team of promotions assistants that will help in various roles throughout the game including marketing, creative services, in-game entertainment, and much more.

The complete roster of students selected to serve with Blue Rocks for the 2022 season are:

Game Broadcasters:

Dillion Siddiqui - Senior

Jason Joseph - Senior

Paul Stainker Jr. - Senior

Nicholas Earnshaw - Senior

Kara Guno - Junior

Aaron Hook - Sophomore

Danny Ryan - Sophomore

Jack Miller - Freshman

Studio Host/Producers:

Spencer Reyes - Junior

Harley Sarmiento - Junior

Aiden Butler - Sophomore

On-Field Host:

Danny Ryan - Sophomore

Production

Jakob Snyder - Senior

Michael Pawling - Senior

Stone Clemente - Junior

Jarquill Young - Sophomore

Primo Centuolo - Freshman

Promotions Team:

Joshua Counts - Junior

Brandon Voss - Junior

Harley Sarmiento - Junior

Nicholas Wiley - Freshman

Reporters:

Brianna MacKay - Junior

Matthew Green - Junior

Berry Andres - Junior

Ashley Craven - Junior

Tyrese Williams - Junior

Nicholas Rizzo - Freshman

Field Timing Coordinators:

Paul Stainker Jr. - Senior

Nicholas Earnshaw - Senior

Creative Services Assistant:

Joey Nicolo - Senior

"We pride ourselves on providing the best sports experiential learning opportunities for our students" said Neil Hartman, Director for the Center for Sports Communication and Social Impact at Rowan University. "Rowan's partnership with the Blue Rocks has played a significant role in preparing our sports communication and media students for the industry. Four Blue Rocks interns from last year landed full-time jobs in sports, and two of them are involved in minor league baseball. We are so excited to get the season started and have a new group of students enjoy this incredible experience. "

Rowan University has a strong history of developing students into professional broadcasters, including former Blue Rocks radio voice John Sadak (Blue Rocks broadcaster: 2006-2012), who is now the play-by-play announcer for the Cincinnati Reds.

The Blue Rocks have partnered with Rowan Radio for live broadcasts since 2011 and all 66 home games will be heard live on the 750 watt station with a signal that reaches South Jersey, parts of Philadelphia, and Delaware. Games can also be streamed online at www.bluerocks.com.

The Blue Rocks open their 30th Anniversary Year in 2022 against the Brooklyn Cyclones (New York Mets) on Friday, April 8 at 6:35 p.m. at Frawley Stadium.

