Renegades Launch New Community-Focused Initiatives

February 9, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are thrilled to announce today their 2023 Community Programming initiatives. The award-winning Renegades Community Program is launching four new, major programs for the 2023 season, in addition to the return of many programs from 2022.

The new programs - the Youth Field Betterment Program, the Education Program, the Community Star Award, and the Outstanding Student-Athlete Program - are centered on celebrating those who make a difference in our local communities and providing opportunities for kids throughout the Hudson Valley to enjoy baseball.

"We are really excited to be expanding the Renegades Community Program through these new initiatives in 2023," said Marcella Costello, Manager of Community Relations for the Renegades. "Our new programs expand our core mission to celebrate the achievements of outstanding individuals, and provide fun, educational, and athletic opportunities to children throughout the Hudson Valley."

The Renegades Community Program has touch points throughout the Mid-Hudson Valley, impacting and improving thousands of lives in the community. The myriad programs of the Renegades Community Program are a core pillar of fulfilling the Renegades mission statement of creating magical experiences that become life-long memories for our entire community.

Youth Field Betterment Program

Each year for the next 10 years, the Renegades will award one (1) Little League organization with a refurbishment of a field used within their community for youth baseball. Each refurbishment will include one (1) makeover of a 46'/60' or 50'/70' Little League field.

Applicants must meet a series of criteria to be eligible for consideration, including: (a) Increasing the access of youth participation and improving the quality of youth baseball, (b) Facility enhancements to allow for inclusion of all youth to utilize the space regardless of ability, (c) The organization's ability to generate more support for the field and programming, (d) The ability of the refurbishment to improve the local community, and (e) Developing life skills of all those who have access to the facility.

Education Program presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

The Renegades have partnered with Heritage Financial Credit Union to design and Education Programming promoting core values such as honesty, integrity and teamwork through baseball. The Education Program is designed for elementary students in grades K-6. In 2023, representatives from the Renegades and HFCU will visit three (3) local elementary schools, sharing their experiences in professional baseball while stressing the importance of teamwork and financial literacy. Lessons will be tailored to grade level and classroom environment.

Outstanding Student-Athlete Award

The Renegades Outstanding Student-Athlete program is designed to honor and reward the outstanding individuals at our local schools throughout the Hudson Valley. Twenty-four (24) deserving student-athletes across the Hudson Valley will be recognized throughout the 2023 season, with 12 being honored on each of two selected dates (one in May and one in July) during the season in a special pre-game ceremony. School administrators are asked to nominate one male and one female student-athlete for the awards based on the following criteria: GPA, academic and athletic successes, community service, and additional school involvement (i.e. - other clubs and organizations).

Community Star Award

Each month, the Renegades will recognize a community member who has gone above and beyond to give back to their community. A total of six (6) community members will be recognized throughout the 2023 season.

Community Nights at The Dutch

Non-profit organizations have the opportunity to set up an information table at Dutchess Stadium during one of three selected home games. The table can be utilized to distribute marketing materials and increase community awareness.

We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth)

One of the most popular new initiatives in 2022, We Care Wednesday presented by WMCHealth returns for a second season in 2023. A total of 10 non-profit organizations will be highlighted throughout the season on Wednesday home games. Selected organizations receive unique opportunities to partner with the Hudson Valley Renegades and share their message.

Helping Hudson Valley

This program is designed to provide local non-profit organizations with resources that they may not have access to. The Renegades will be hosting five (5) collection drives for various items during Renegades home games throughout the season.

Veteran of the Game presented by AARP New York

Returning for 2023, the award-winning Veteran of the Game program presented by AARP New York has been expanded to a full-season initiative this year. During each home game throughout the year, the Renegades will take time to honor a local veteran and salute them for their service. Each veteran will be acknowledged for their service to our country, and will be presented with a special Hudson Valley Veterans jersey.

HOPE Week presented by WMCHealth

The HOPE (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) Week initiative is rooted in the idea that fundamental acts of goodwill provide hoe and encouragement to more than just the recipient of the gesture. Started by the Yankees in 2009, one each day during the celebration of HOPE Week, the Renegades will shine a spotlight on a different individual, family or organization worthy of the recognition and support. A total of five (5) individuals, families, or organizations will be recognized throughout HOPE Week. The Renegades will be celebrating HOPE Week from June 13 through 18.

Fans Give Back

Thanks to the generosity of local businesses and fans, several tickets will be donated to non-profits for the Renegades home game on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Concessions Fundraising

Pro Sports Catering (PSC), the concessionaire at Dutchess Stadium is looking for enthusiastic and dedicated organizations wanting to help enhance the guest experience in our Concessions Department while also generating revenue to support their cause. This is a great way to fundraise and have fun at the same time!

To be considered for any of these programs, and for instructions on how to nominate an individual or organization, visit the Community page on the Renegades website, www.hvrengades.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.