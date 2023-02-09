2023 IronBirds Coaching Staff Announced: Mercado, Cole, Stovall Return with New Staff

Aberdeen- âFebruary 9th, 2023â - Today at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, the Baltimore Orioles and âAberdeen IronBirds are excited to announce the 2023 Coaching Staffâ: Roberto Mercado, Manager; Austin Meine, Pitching Coach; Zach Cole, Hitting Coach; Chase Sebby, Fundamentals Coach; Billy Facteau, Development Coach; Tori Atencio, Athletic Trainer; and Sam Sauer, Strength & Conditioning Coach.

All About the Coaches

Manager: Roberto Mercado; In his second year as the Manager of the Aberdeen IronBirds, Mercado was formerly the Dean of Students and Head Baseball Coach at New Britain High School in New Britain, CT. His time in high school academics and athletics demonstrated Roberto's disciplinary and interpersonal communications skills with all age groups, which has benefited his coaching staff and team in previous years. As Roberto states, "I make sure all my players have an opportunity to play baseball at the next level or guide them in the college process regardless of baseball." He also was the Assistant Coach for the Yarmouth Dennis Red Sox in Cape Cod Baseball League since 2014, then became a Head Coach in the Goodwill series in Australia and New Zealand in 2017 and 2018. Mercado brought the Aberdeen IronBirds to the final game of the Championship series in 2022, the most successful season in IronBirds team history.

Pitching Coach: Austin Meine; Entering his first year with the Baltimore Orioles, Meine was previously a part of the Charlotte 49ers coaching staff. Austin spent two seasons with them and help the Niners post the two highest single-season strikeout totals in program history.

Hitting Coach: Zach Cole; This will be Cole's second year with the IronBirds as the Hitting Coach. Zach's background includes a bachelor's degree in Science, Kinesiology, and Exercise Science. He joined the Orioles in March of 2021 as a Technology Coordinator, to then become a development coach, and now the Hitting coach of the IronBirds.

Fundamentals Coach: Chase Sebby; In his first year with the IronBirds Sebby will replace Ryan Goll as the Fundamentals Coach. Last year Sebby was a development coach within the Baltimore Orioles organization. Chase has a master's degree from Ball State University in Statistics.

Development Coach: Billy Facteau; Now in his first year with the IronBirds, Facteau was previously the Bowie Baysox Development Coach, and before that a Technology intern for the Baltimore Orioles.

Athletic Trainer: Tori Atencio; Joining the 'Birds her first year within affiliated baseball, she has a master's in health administration from MSUB and a previous experience as an Assistant Athletic Trainer at MSUB for six years, as well as two seasons with the Billings Mustangs of the MLB Partner Pioneer League.

Strength Coach: Sam Sauer; Sauer enters his first year with the IronBirds, having previously served as the Strength and Conditioning Coach for the 2022 Florida Complex League Coaching staff.

The Aberdeen IronBirds cannot wait for the fans to see what we have instore for the 2023 season!

