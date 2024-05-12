Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (14-15) at Aberdeen IronBirds (18-14) LHP Ben Shields (1-1, 2.41 ERA) vs. RHP Moisés Chace (1-0, 1.23 ERA) | Game 30 | Road Game 18 | Sunday, May 12, 2024 | Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium | Aberdeen, Md. | First Pitch 2:05 p.m. |

IT IS FINALLY OVER!: Sunday marks the last game of a season-long 10-game road trip for the Renegades, which was originally scheduled for 12 games but two were postponed in Wilmington last weekend. After winning the first two games on the trip, the Renegades have lost their last seven contests to drop one game below .500 on the season.

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY: After two games were postponed on Saturday and Sunday at Wilmington, the Renegades have now had five road games postponed due to rain already this season. During the first road trip of the season vs. Rome, there were three games rescheduled, including one game was canceled after a prolonged rain storm in Georgia. Hudson Valley will now play eight games in six days vs. Wilmington from June 4-9. The 'Gades have played only 26 games, at least one game less than the rest of the SAL North, and three less games than Brooklyn, Jersey Shore, and Aberdeen.

FAMILIAR FOES: The Renegades continue a previously scheduled 12-game road trip against the IronBirds, playing six games in Aberdeen this week. This is already the second series of the season between Hudson Valley and Aberdeen, after the Renegades took four of six at home in April, featuring three walk-off wins. The two teams will match up in 12 of their next 24 games, and then won't play each other again in the regular season after June 2nd.

ROAD BIG FLIES: The Renegades have displayed tremendous power through the first nine games of the road trip. Since their travels began on April 30, Hudson Valley has clobbered 12 home runs, nearly matching its total of 13 long balls through 20 games. Despite two games being postponed, those 12 home runs rank second only to Greensboro in the South Atlantic during that span. Jared Serna produced a three-homer game at Wilmington, and Jesus Rodriguez has shown off his power with four home runs during the road trip. As a team, the Renegades also have a .847 OPS since April 30, which is the best mark in the South Atlantic.

STOP THE COUNT!: The Renegades have lost seven straight games, tied for their longest losing streak of the Yankees Era (2021-Present). Hudson Valley has not lost eight straight games since dropping 11 in a row from 6/29--7/9/2017, a season that ended up with the Gades winning their third Nader Cup Championship. A loss today for the Renegades would also result in them being swept in a six-game series for the first time in franchise history.

LATE NIGHT BASEBALL: Friday's game between the Renegades and IronBirds was delayed two hours and 41 minutes due to inclement weather in Northern Maryland. Both teams agreed to make the matchup a seven-inning affair consider the delayed start time. The first pitch was thrown at 9:46 P.M. With the score tied 5-5 after seven innings, the game was forced to go into extra innings. Aberdeen secured the 6-4 victory in the bottom of the eighth. The game reached its conclusion at 12:32 A.M. on Sunday, five hours and 27 minutes after the originally scheduled first pitch.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 2.93 ERA (43 ER/132 IP) this season, the third-best mark in High-A. Renegades relievers have combined for 11.9 K/9 this season.

LIMITING HITS & RUNS: Hudson Valley pitchers have been on a roll, and have allowed only 179 hits through 29 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, thirteen fewer than the and Carolina Mudcats (MIL, A). Incredibly, Amarillo (AZ, AA) has allowed a staggering 300 hits through 32 games, most among all non-AAA teams. The team's 3.44 ERA is the tenth-best mark in High-A. Hudson Valley has recorded 9+ strikeouts in 11 of their last 15 games.

OVER A DECADE OF SUCCESS: With a 70-62 (.530) record in 2023, the Hudson Valley Renegades recorded their 11th consecutive season with an above .500 record (since 2012). During that span, the team has won two league championships (2012 and 2017), seven playoff appearances (12, 14, 16-19, 23), and five league championship series appearances (12, 16-18, 23). Including their 9-6 start to 2024, among teams in affiliated baseball with at least 800 games, the Renegades have the best winning percentage (.573) in MiLB.

FINISHING STRONG: Over his last 14 games of the 2023 regular season, Jesús Rodríguez went 19-for-53 (.358) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, 9 RBIs, and seven runs scored. Rodríguez has carried that success into the 2024 season by reaching base safely in twenty-one of his first twenty-seven games. Over his last twelve games, Rodriguez is hitting .353 with nine extra-base hits, 12 RBIs, a .706 slugging percentage, and an absurd 1.120 OPS. On the season, the Renegades infielder is currently batting .321 with five home runs and 17 RBIs with a .919 OPS on the young season, and already has eleven multi-hit games, the most on the team. On Tuesday at Aberdeen, Rodríguez was 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. His 34 hits are tied for second in the South Atlantic League, despite the Renegades playing less games than their divisional foes, and his batting average also ranks second. Rodríguez's 57 total bases are now the highest tally in the SAL, one more than Creed Willems of Aberdeen.

DOMINANCE: Cam Schlittler has put together an outstanding start to the season on the mound. The right-hander has allowed just three ER in 26 innings so far in 2024, and already has three scoreless outings of 5+ innings to his name in five appearances. In four of five starts, Schlittler has set and matched his career high of seven strikeouts. On Tuesday at Aberdeen, Schlittler struck out seven across five no-hit innings. Schlittler's 0.73 WHIP is the best in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and his 1.04 ERA ranks third in both categories. Batters are hitting a ridiculous .092 against Schlittler, the best opposing batting average in all of High-A.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has quickly made a big impact for the Renegades. He is currently in the midst of a 18-game on-base streak, which is the second-longest in the South Atlantic League, trailing only Kristian Campbell of Greenville. Avina is off to a 20-for-72 (.278) start with two home runs, eight walks and eight runs scored and a .846 OPS in nineteen games. On April 30 at Wilmington, the Sparks, Nevada native had a 3-for-6 outing, featuring his second home run of the season, two doubles, and two RBIs. The Spanish Springs High School graduate was the Arizona Complex League MVP in 2022.

THREE TIMES TWO: On last Wednesday's 13-10 victory at Wilmington, Jared Serna hit three two-run homers, driving in six runs and scoring three runs. Serna is just the third Renegades player since 2005 to hit three home runs in a game, and first since Everson Pereira on Sept. 5, 2021 at Greensboro. It was just the third three-homer game all-time at Frawley Stadium. Serna has now hit all five of his long balls on the road this season. He is tied for third in the South Atlantic League in RBIs with 22, and ranks seventh in the SAL with12 extra-base hits, and his 19 runs scored are fifth best in the league. Through nine games on the road trip versus the Blue Rocks and IronBirds, Serna has driven in 13 runs, more than doubling his season total. .

3 HR, game at Frawley Stadium (since 2005)ââââââââââââââââââ DateââââââââââââââPlayerââââââââââââTeamââââââââ 7/26/07âââââââââââArmando CamacaroââKinston 8/22/19âââââââââââBrewer HicklenââââWilmington 5/1/24ââââââââââââJared SernaâHudson Valley

3 HR, game HV Franchise History (since 2005)ââââââââââ DateââââââââââââââPlayerââââââââââââOpponentââââââââââ 7/10/21 (2)âââââââJosh BreauxâBrooklyn 9/5/21ââââââââââââEverson Pereiraâââ@ Greensboro 5/1/24ââââââââââââJared Sernaâ@ Wilmington

OFFENSIVE ASSISTANCE: In his second game since returning from the IL, Rafael Flores had an excellent day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a walk, and an RBI. His RBI double in the fifth was part of a four-run frame for Hudson Valley, in which it brought 10 batters to put the plate and generated its entire rally with two outs.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan .

