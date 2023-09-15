Renegades Down BlueClaws, 3-2

Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades defeated the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 3-2 to advance to the South Atlantic League Championship Series on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park. In their first playoff series as a Yankees affiliate, the Renegades won the best-of-three North Division Championship Series 2-1.

The Renegades will play the Greenville Drive in the SAL Championship Series, the first SALCS appearance for the Renegades and their first appearance in a League Championship Series since 2017.

Jersey Shore took an early lead with a run in the top of the first against Brock Selvidge. After a one-out double from Otto Kemp, Felix Reyes singled him home to give the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead.

Just like Game 2, Hudson Valley responded with a run in the bottom half of the first. Ben Cowles led off the frame with a triple, and later in the inning, Rafael Marcano (0-1) threw a wild pitch that scored Cowles to tie the game at 1-1.

The Renegades took the lead in the second after Rafael Flores led off with a double, he scored on a Cowles single to give the 'Gades their first lead at 2-1. A sacrifice fly from Alexander Vargas scored Flores in the fourth padded the Renegades lead at 3-1.

The BlueClaws trimmed the deficit in the sixth against Selvidge (1-0). The southpaw struck out Kemp and Gabriel Rincones to begin the frame before Reyes pounded a triple to right field. The next batter, Leandro Pineda singled him in to cut the Renegades lead to 3-2. Selvidge recorded the first two outs in the seventh before handing the ball over to Cole Ayers and the Renegades bullpen. In 6.2 innings, the 21-year-old allowed just two runs on five hits while striking out seven.

After picking up the last out in the seventh inning, Ayers rolled out for the eighth inning. Ayers issued a walk to Justin Crawford and a single to Kemp before Rincones grounded out back to the mound for the first out. Reyes was intentionally walked to load the bases as Geoffrey Gilbert entered out of the bullpen. In his High-A debut, the left-hander struck out Pineda and Anthony Quirion to strand three men on the bases. Gilbert retired the BlueClaws in order in the ninth to navigate the Renegades to a 3-2 victory.

The Renegades made five all-time appearances in the New York-Penn League Nader Cup Championship, winning in 1999, 2012 and 2017, while losing in the finals 2016 and 2018. The victory in the NDCS was the first playoff series victory for the Renegades since the 2018 NYPL Semifinals, when the Hudson Valley dispatched the Auburn Doubledays 2-0.

The Renegades and the Greenville Drive play Game 1 of the Championship on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park. Games 2 and 3, if necessary, will be played down in Greenville, SC on Tuesday and Wednesday night. Playoff tickets are available at www.hvrenegades.com. First pitch on Sunday is set for 2:05 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades baseball network beginning at 1:45 p.m.

