HVR Game Notes - September 15, 2023 - SAL North Division Championship Series Game 3

September 15, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (70-62, 31-35) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (73-58, 38-28)

LHP Brock Selvidge (4-1, 3.38 ERA) vs LHP Rafael Marcano (5-6, 3.95 ERA)

| North Division Champ. Series | Game 3 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | Sept. 15, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

HELLO PLAYOFFS!:The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Jersey Shore BlueClaws battle in a decisive Game 3 of the North Division Championship Series at Heritage Financial Park on Friday night. The winner advances to the South Atlantic League Championship to face the Greenville Drive who won the first two games against the Hickory Crawdads.

LAST TIME OUT:In an elimination game, the Hudson Valley Renegades defeated the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 6-2 on Thursday night. After Hudson Valley fell behind 1-0 in the second, they rattled off six straight runs. Anthony Hall, Christopher Familia, Jared Serna, and Alexander Vargas each had run-scoring hits. Off the bench, Spencer Henson racked up two hits, including a solo home run in the fourth inning. Cam Schlittler earned his second professional win after allowing just one run and striking out five in five innings.

HEATING UP:Over his last 13 games, Jesus Rodriguez is 19-for-46 (.413) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, 9 RBIs, and seven runs. Rodriguez has also recorded a hit in 12 of the last 13 games and reached base safely in the last 12 contests of the regular season. Rodriguez is 4-for-7 in two games in the playoffs.

WELCOME TO HIGH-A:In an elimination game on Thursday, Matt Keating made his High-A debut against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The right-hander polished off the win for Hudson Valley, by tossing the final two innings.

ROSTER MOVES:On Tuesday, the New York Yankees announced the promotions of pitchers Zach Messinger, Clay Aguilar, Harrison Cohen, and Anderson Munoz to Double-A Somerset. In return, pitchers Jackson Fristoe, Matt Keating, Geoffrey Gilbert, Sebastian Keane, Nolberto Henriquez, and Luis Arejula were promoted from Single-A Tampa to Hudson Valley.

PLAYOFF BASEBALL:The Hudson Valley Renegades continue their quest for the South Atlantic League Championship on Friday night. It's the first postseason berth for the 'Gades as an affiliate of the New York Yankees, and their first playoff appearance since 2019, despite winning the North Division by 12.5 games in 2021. This also marks the first South Atlantic League/High-A East playoff berth for the team. Since their inception in 1994, the Renegades own an 18-18 overall playoff record and have captured three New York-Penn League Nader Cup titles in 1999, 2012, and 2017.

THE FEATS OF STRENGTH:On Sunday, Spencer Henson clubbed his 14th home run of the season, and 24th of his career as a Hudson Valley Renegade passing Everson Pereira and Grant Richardson for the most career home runs franchise history. Henson had been tied at the top since he hit two in Hickory on July 30.

BULLPEN ARMS RACE:Since August 23, the 'Gades bullpen has struck out 106 batters in 77.1 innings and posted a 2.33 ERA. The 2.33 ERA is the second-lowest in High-A during this span. On Sunday, the 'Gades bullpen allowed just one earned run in six innings of work.

PITCHING IS THE WAY:At the end of the regular season for Single- and High-A leagues, the Hudson Valley Renegades sat third in Minor League Baseball with a 3.62 ERA and second in K/9 innings of 11.06 this year. The Down East Wood Ducks (TEX--A) lead the way with a 3.39 ERA. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) are currently second while sporting a 3.61 ERA. This comes after the 'Gades finished the 2022 season with a team ERA of 3.62, good for fourth-best in MiLB.

OUT ON AN ISLAND:Over the last 24 games, Hudson Valley's pitching staff has held opponents to hit 51-for-268 (.190) with runners in scoring position. In the regular season, the 'Gades ranked first in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and fourth in MiLB in holding opponents to a .209 batting average with RISP.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles' 41-game on-base streak came to an end on September 2 in Wilmington. The former Maryland Terrapin had reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. At the time, it was the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, High-A, and all of MiLB. Cowles surpassed Emeel Salem (2007) for the all-time record last Thursday night against Aberdeen.

A NEW NO. 1: On August 10, MLB Pipeline reshuffled the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects list, with Spencer Jones becoming the new No. 1 prospect in the organization. Current Renegades on the roster listed are Brock Selvidge (#13), Jared Serna (#20), Brendan Beck (#21), and Anthony Hall (#22). Other 2023 Renegades included on the list are Spencer Jones (#1), Chase Hampton (#4), Drew Thorpe (#5), Zach Messinger (#18), Ben Rice (#23), Agustin Ramírez (#24), and Danny Watson (#29).

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK:Since his promotion on August 29, Renegades OF Cole Gabrielson has reached base safely in nine of his first 12 games he's started in with Hudson Valley. The former USC Trojan hit a home run in his first High-A at-bat on Wednesday in Wilmington.

LIGHTS OUT:The Renegades pitching staff rattled off their 13th shutout win of the season after defeating the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 2-0 in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. The 13 shutouts are tied for second-most with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (NYM--AA) in MiLB, only trailing the West Michigan Whitecaps (DET--A+) who own 15 shutouts. It's also the second shutout win of the week against the BlueClaws.

