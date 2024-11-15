Renegades Announce All-New Big Apples Alternate Identity

November 15, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to announce the Hudson Valley Big Apples, an all-new alternate identity for the team to begin in the 2025 season.

The Big Apples is an identity centered on celebrating the state of New York and all that it has to offer. Not only does it pay tribute to the nickname of New York City, the Big Apple, but also to New York State's apple farming and agricultural life. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service, New York is the second-largest producer of apples in the nation, and ranks in the top ten in production of 30 commodities.

The Big Apples logo features a smiling red apple mascot, named Empire - a nod to New York's status as the Empire State and to the popular apple variety developed at Cornell University in the 1940s. Empire is holding the torch of the Statue of Liberty in one hand while wearing a red foam finger on the left. The logo also prominently features the navy blue and gold colors of the New York state flag.

The hat features a navy blue crown with gold bill and the logo on the front. The on-field jersey which will be worn by players is navy blue with gold piping and features the Big Apples wordmark across the chest. The Big Apples logo will be on the left sleeve of the jersey.

The Renegades will transform into the Big Apples for three games during the 2025 season. The Big Apples will debut on the field on Saturday, July 26, coinciding with the day in 1788 that New York ratified the U.S. Constitution at the Constitutional Convention at the Dutchess County Court House in the City of Poughkeepsie and officially became a state. The remaining two Big Apples games will be held on Friday, Aug. 15 and Thursday, Sept. 4.

Big Apples Game Dates

Saturday, July 26 vs. Rome Emperors

Friday, Aug. 15 vs. Aberdeen IronBirds

Thursday, Sept. 4 vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers

A full line of Big Apples merchandise featuring hats, hoodies, t-shirts, replica jerseys, and novelties is available for online preorder now at the Renegades Team Store at www.hvrenegades.com/shop. The first 500 orders of Big Apples merchandise will receive a voucher for two (2) tickets to the first Big Apples game on July 26.

Additionally, the Renegades have partnered with Hudson North Cider Company to produce a special Big Apples-branded hard cider made with New Paltz apples. The cider will be available for purchase all season long at Heritage Financial Park, online at www.hudsonnorthcider.com/store and at select grocery stores in the Hudson Valley.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025 season are on-sale now. Group tickets will go on sale to the public on Dec. 2. For more information call the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094 or slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

