Father's Day Among Second Wave of Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

November 15, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - A second wave of BlueClaws single-game tickets, including the Father's Day game on June 15th, are now on sale. The BlueClaws put a first wave of tickets, including Opening Night and Memorial Day weekend, on sale November 8th.

Among the 16 games going on sale in this wave are Friday, June 13th, Father's Day on June 15th, as well as three additional Sundays (April 27th, August 10th, and September 7th, the final game of the regular season).

Tickets sold during this period will be just $15, $3 off the day of game price.

The BlueClaws will put additional tickets on sale next Friday as well. However, fans can lock in tickets to any game of their choosing with the purchase of a BlueClaws Membership Plan. These 5 or 10-Game Plans include a hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream at each game. They also include a Boardwalk game play at each game. Finally, each plan comes with complementary tickets for Opening Night.

5-Game Membership Plans are just $80 and 10-Game Plans are just $150.

The 2025 schedule opens on Tuesday, April 8th at 6:35 pm - Opening Night at the Jersey Shore presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk. Click here to see the full 2025 BlueClaws schedule.

For additional information, please contact a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3.

