Renegades Announce 2025 Game Times and Fireworks Shows

November 7, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced their game start times and fireworks show dates for the 2025 South Atlantic League season today.

Following the success of earlier, fan-friendly start times in 2024, the Renegades are returning standard start times from June through Sept., and moving start times for weekday games (Tuesday through Thursday) to 6:05 p.m. in April and May. All Friday home games will start at 7:05 p.m., Saturday games will begin at 5:05 p.m. and Sunday contests remain at 2:05 p.m.

Fireworks Shows will take place following the conclusion of every Friday home game during the 2025 season, with one (1) MEGA Fireworks Show on the schedule to celebrate Independence Day on July 3.

There are some exceptions to the new game times, with Education Day games presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union on April 30 and May 28 being scheduled for 11:05 a.m. Camp Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union returns on July 23 with a 12:05 p.m. start against Rome, while Aug. 14's game with Aberdeen begins at 1:35 p.m.

Standard Game Times

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (April and May): 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (June through Sept.): 6:35 p.m.

Friday: 7:05 p.m.

Saturday: 5:05 p.m.

Sunday: 2:05 p.m.

Special Game Times

Wednesday, April 30 - 11:05 a.m.

Wednesday, May 28 - 11:05 a.m.

Thursday, July 3 - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 23 - 12:05 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 14 - 1:35 p.m.

Fireworks Shows

Friday, April 4 vs Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)

Friday, April 18 vs. Wilmington (Washington)

Friday, May 2 vs. Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)

Friday, May 16 vs. Aberdeen (Baltimore)

Friday, May 30 vs. Wilmington (Washington)

Friday, June 13 vs. Greenville (Boston)

Thursday, July 3 vs. Brooklyn (New York-NL) - MEGA Fireworks Show

Friday, July 11 vs. Asheville (Houston)

Friday, July 25 vs. Rome (Atlanta)

Friday, Aug. 8 vs. Brooklyn (New York-NL)

Friday, Aug. 15 vs. Aberdeen (Baltimore)

Friday, Sept. 5 vs. Greensboro (Pittsburgh)

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025 season are on-sale now. Group tickets will go on sale to the public on Dec. 2. For more information call the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094 or slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from November 7, 2024

Renegades Announce 2025 Game Times and Fireworks Shows - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.