Renegades Announce 2024 Game Schedule for 30th Anniversary Season

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to announce their 2024 Regular Season schedule, featuring 132 games set to begin Friday, April 5 at Bowling Green Ballpark. The 2024 season marks the landmark 30th season of Renegades baseball, and the fourth for the club as a member of the South Atlantic League.

The schedule features 66 home games and 66 road games against nine opponents. Hudson Valley faces off against North Division opponents 102 times, while playing South Division foes in the remaining 30 contests. The season begins Friday, April 5 as the Renegades hit the road for a three-game series with the Bowling Green Hot Rods, kicking off a season-opening nine-game road trip through April 14 which also includes six games at the Rome Braves.

"We can't wait to celebrate the 30th season of Renegades baseball at Heritage Financial Park in 2024," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Renegades. "Our facility continues to grow & evolve as does our experience & entertainment. We are excited to show you all of the amazing things we have planned for next year that will highlight the old while ushering in the new. It is going to be an unforgettable season that no one will want to miss!"

For the second straight season, the most frequent opponent for the Renegades in 2024 is the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The 'Gades and Rocks will square off 30 times during the season. Hudson Valley is set for 24 games each with Brooklyn (NY Mets) and Jersey Shore (Philadelphia), and 18 contests with the Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore). The team will play Greensboro (Pittsburgh) only six times. The Renegades will also see a new opponent, with the first-ever series with the Asheville Tourists set to end the season.

The Renegades host two 12-game homestands in 2024 - from April 16-28 against Aberdeen and Bowling Green, and August 13-25 against Hickory and Wilmington. They will take a nine-game road trip to Bowling Green and Rome from April 5-14, and a 12-game trip from April 30-May 12 to Wilmington and Aberdeen.

Important Dates

Opening Day - April 5 at Bowling Green Hot Rods

Home Opener - April 16 vs Aberdeen IronBirds

Memorial Day - May 27 vs Aberdeen IronBirds

Father's Day - June 16 vs Brooklyn Cyclones

Independence Day - July 4 vs Brooklyn Cyclones

July 15-18 - All-Star Break

Final Regular Season Home Game - Sept. 8 vs Asheville Tourists

Games By Opponent

North Division

Aberdeen IronBirds - Baltimore Orioles

Home: April 16-21, May 27-June 2

Away: May 7-12

Brooklyn Cyclones - New York Mets

Home: June 11-16, July 4-6

Away: May 21-26, July 1-3, Aug. 6-11

Greensboro Grasshoppers - Pittsburgh Pirates

Away: June 18-23

Jersey Shore BlueClaws - Philadelphia Phillies

Home: May 14-19, July 30-Aug. 4

Away: July 9-14, Aug. 27-Sept. 1

Wilmington Blue Rocks - Washington Nationals

Home: June 25-30, Aug. 20-25

Away: April 30-May 5, June 4-9, July 23-28

South Division

Asheville Tourists - Houston Astros

Home: Sept. 3-8

Bowling Green Hot Rods - Tampa Bay Rays

Home: April 23-28

Away: April 5-7

Hickory Crawdads - Texas Rangers

Home: Aug. 13-18

Rome Braves - Atlanta Braves

Home: July 19-21

Away: April 9-14

The complete 2024 schedule can be found. Game times and promotions will be announced at a later date.

2024 Season Ticket memberships are on sale now. Fans wishing to renew their existing season ticket memberships or become a season ticket member for the first time may do so in-person at the Renegades Ticket Office, over the phone by calling (845) 838-0094.

