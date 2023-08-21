Braves Rattle off Four Straight in Hickory

ROME, GA - After dropping games one and two, the Braves won four straight to win their first road series since May 19th when they took five of six from the very same Crawdads.

Game One: Crawdads 9, Braves 3

It was tough sledding for Rome starter Patrick Halligan in game one as he surrendered six earned runs before recording the first six outs of the ballgame. Hickory would tally two more runs in the third and another in the fourth, jumping out to an early 9-0 lead. The Braves found their silver lining in the eighth, pushing across three runs on three hits to build momentum into game two of the series. David McCabe tallied RBIs no. 13 and 14 of the month to bring his season total to 42 with High-A Rome.

Game Two: Crawdads 7, Braves 6

Rome led by a score of 5-0 at one point in Wednesday night's affair after three runs in the first and a pair in the third. It was a sacrifice fly from Quintero to score Kilpatrick followed up by a two RBI single to left from Adam Zebrowski that gave the Braves a 3-0 lead exiting the first. A two RBI double from Janas in the third made it 5-0. But the 'Dads would outscore the Braves 7-1 over the final six frames to take game two. Cedric De Grandpre looked in line for the decision after his six innings of three run baseball. He walked just one and punched out seven. The four earned given up by Griswold in the seventh dashed the lead, however, and the Braves lost 7-6.

Janas: 2-for-4, 2 RBI

Kilpatrick Jr.: 2-for-4, RBI, R

Zebrowski: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, R

Game Three: Braves 3, Crawdads 2

Geraldo Quintero's eighth inning, three-run blast to right field provided the necessary lift in game three. Hickory guarded a 1-0 lead up until the top of the eighth when Stephen Paolini reached base for the third time of the night on a fielding error. Kadon Morton was then struck with a pitch to put runners on first and second for Quintero. The homer from the Venezuela native was just his third of the year, but it solidified the game three victory for the Braves. Daniel Martinez dazzled in his start, surrendering just four hits while striking out four in six innings. The only blemish on his line being a solo shot from Hickory in the fifth. Jonathan Hughes was the benefactor of the late heroics, notching a win after covering innings seven and eight. Miguel Pena was awarded the save.

Paolini: 2-for-3, R

Justin Janas: 2-for-4

Game Four: Braves 10, Crawdads 6

Every Rome Brave tallied a hit Friday night in the 10-6 triumph over Hickory. Stepen Paolini entered the game with one longball on the year and exited with three. His two-run homer in the third put Rome ahead 2-0 and his three-run homer in the sixth made it 8-3 Rome. Keshawn Ogans also did his part contributing to the five-run third inning, lacing a triple to right field that brought in both Drake Baldwin and David McCabe. Quintero, Baldwin, and McCabe all recorded RBI. McCabe's coming on a solo shot (9) to center in the ninth. The trio of Jorge Bautista, Hunter Riggins, and Ronaldo Alesandro closed the book on Hickory's chances in the 10-6 victory.

Acton: 2-for-4, R

Ogans: 2-for-5, 2 RBI

Workinger: 2-for-4, 2 R

Game Five: Braves 5, Crawdads 2

Trailing 1-0 after one, Rome hung a four spot in the top of the second inning. Adam Zebrowski led off the inning with a single and after a walk to Andrew Keck, Kadon Morton also reached on a single to load the bases. A fielder's choice off the bat of Kilpatrick and few stolen bases later and the Braves had taken a 3-1 advantage. That lead would be extended by one after an RBI single from Ogans to cap off the inning. On the hill it was first-rounder Hurston Waldrep making his second start on High-A. The right hander tossed 3.2 innings, walked two and struck out five. Tyree Thompson moved to 2-0 on the year after 3.1 innings out of the pen. Jared Johnson collected the save.

Ogans: 2-for-4, RBI

Morton: 2-for-4

Game Six: Braves 5, Crawdads 4

A two-out, two RBI single from Drake Baldwin in the top of the ninth secured the first road series victory for the Rome Braves in exactly three months. Baldwin would finish the day with four driven in. His solo homer (11) to left center put Rome up 1-0 and his groundout in the fifth plated another. Kevin Kilpatrick was the only other Brave to record an RBI; his coming on double to right in the fifth. Ian Mejia was handed the ball in a pivotal game six and was left with a no decision after 5.2 innings. Mejia struck out five and allowed three runs. Miguel Pena's scoreless bottom of the eighth earned him the win and Alesandro the save in the ninth.

Paolini: 2-for-4, 2 R

With a record of 24-24 in the second half, Rome is now 7.5 games back of Hickory with 18 contests left on the schedule. Six games with Greensboro await the Braves at home. Game one on Tuesday is set for 7:00 pm EDT.

