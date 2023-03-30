Renegades Alumni Begin MLB Season on Opening Day Rosters
March 30, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - With the 2023 Major League Baseball season beginning on Thursday, 26 former Hudson Valley Renegades players and managers are represented on Opening Day rosters this year. The group is headlined by 2021 Renegades INF Anthony Volpe, set to make his Major League debut Thursday afternoon with the New York Yankees.
Additionally, former Renegades manager Matt Quatraro is set to make his MLB managing debut with the Kansas City Royals after spending six seasons on the Tampa Bay Rays staff, and Stephen Vogt begins his coaching career as the Bullpen/Quality Control Coach for the Seattle Mariners after retiring from a 10-year MLB playing career.
"We are so thrilled for all of these members of the Renegades family who are starting this season in the big leagues," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Renegades. "One of the most magical experiences Minor League Baseball offers is the chance to see future Major League stars play in our community, and we are looking forward to showcasing more of the next generation of big leaguers at Heritage Financial Park this season."
In 2022, nine former Renegades made their MLB debuts, the most in a single season in franchise history. That included the debut of Oswald Peraza with the Yankees, the first Yankees-era Renegade to be called up to the Bronx.
Since the team's inception in 1994, 117 Renegades players have played in a Major League game. The list boasts two American League Rookies of the Year (Evan Longoria and Jeremy Hellickson) an AL MVP (Josh Hamilton) and dozens of All-Stars, Gold Glovers, Silver Sluggers and World Series champions.
The full list of Renegades alumni on MLB Opening Day rosters is below:
Arizona Diamondbacks (2)
RHP Merrill Kelly
INF Evan Longoria
Chicago Cubs (2)
RHP Hayden Wesneski
INF Miles Mastrobuoni
Chicago White Sox (1)
Bench Coach Charlie Montoyo
Cincinnati Reds (2)
C Luke Maile
OF Jake Fraley
Kansas City Royals (1)
Manager Matt Quatraro
Miami Marlins (1)
RHP Dylan Floro
Minnesota Twins (1)
RHP Joe Ryan
New York Mets (1)
C Omar Narváez
New York Yankees (2)
RHP Jhony Brito
INF Anthony Volpe
Oakland Athletics (1)
LHP Ken Waldichuk
Philadelphia Phillies (1)
RHP Andrew Bellatti
San Diego Padres (1)
INF Jake Cronenworth
San Francisco Giants (2)
RHP Alex Cobb
Bullpen Coach Craig Albernaz
St. Louis Cardinals (1)
RHP Wilking Rodriguez
Seattle Mariners (1)
Bullpen/Quality Control Coach Stephen Vogt
Tampa Bay Rays (2)
INF Taylor Walls
Third Base Coach Brady Williams
Texas Rangers (4)
LHP Brock Burke
INF Ezequiel Duran
INF Nathaniel Lowe
INF Josh H. Smith
The Renegades 2023 season begins at Heritage Financial Park on Friday, April 7 as the 'Gades host the Greensboro Grasshoppers at 6:05 p.m.
