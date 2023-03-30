Renegades Alumni Begin MLB Season on Opening Day Rosters

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - With the 2023 Major League Baseball season beginning on Thursday, 26 former Hudson Valley Renegades players and managers are represented on Opening Day rosters this year. The group is headlined by 2021 Renegades INF Anthony Volpe, set to make his Major League debut Thursday afternoon with the New York Yankees.

Additionally, former Renegades manager Matt Quatraro is set to make his MLB managing debut with the Kansas City Royals after spending six seasons on the Tampa Bay Rays staff, and Stephen Vogt begins his coaching career as the Bullpen/Quality Control Coach for the Seattle Mariners after retiring from a 10-year MLB playing career.

"We are so thrilled for all of these members of the Renegades family who are starting this season in the big leagues," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Renegades. "One of the most magical experiences Minor League Baseball offers is the chance to see future Major League stars play in our community, and we are looking forward to showcasing more of the next generation of big leaguers at Heritage Financial Park this season."

In 2022, nine former Renegades made their MLB debuts, the most in a single season in franchise history. That included the debut of Oswald Peraza with the Yankees, the first Yankees-era Renegade to be called up to the Bronx.

Since the team's inception in 1994, 117 Renegades players have played in a Major League game. The list boasts two American League Rookies of the Year (Evan Longoria and Jeremy Hellickson) an AL MVP (Josh Hamilton) and dozens of All-Stars, Gold Glovers, Silver Sluggers and World Series champions.

The full list of Renegades alumni on MLB Opening Day rosters is below:

Arizona Diamondbacks (2)

RHP Merrill Kelly

INF Evan Longoria

Chicago Cubs (2)

RHP Hayden Wesneski

INF Miles Mastrobuoni

Chicago White Sox (1)

Bench Coach Charlie Montoyo

Cincinnati Reds (2)

C Luke Maile

OF Jake Fraley

Kansas City Royals (1)

Manager Matt Quatraro

Miami Marlins (1)

RHP Dylan Floro

Minnesota Twins (1)

RHP Joe Ryan

New York Mets (1)

C Omar Narváez

New York Yankees (2)

RHP Jhony Brito

INF Anthony Volpe

Oakland Athletics (1)

LHP Ken Waldichuk

Philadelphia Phillies (1)

RHP Andrew Bellatti

San Diego Padres (1)

INF Jake Cronenworth

San Francisco Giants (2)

RHP Alex Cobb

Bullpen Coach Craig Albernaz

St. Louis Cardinals (1)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez

Seattle Mariners (1)

Bullpen/Quality Control Coach Stephen Vogt

Tampa Bay Rays (2)

INF Taylor Walls

Third Base Coach Brady Williams

Texas Rangers (4)

LHP Brock Burke

INF Ezequiel Duran

INF Nathaniel Lowe

INF Josh H. Smith

The Renegades 2023 season begins at Heritage Financial Park on Friday, April 7 as the 'Gades host the Greensboro Grasshoppers at 6:05 p.m.

