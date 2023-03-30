Camping World RV Show Friday Through Sunday at Ballpark
March 30, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Join us this weekend at ShoreTown Ballpark for a special Camping World RV Show!
The will be fold downs, trailer trailers, hybrids, 5th wheels, toy haulers, van campers, and destination/park trailers, as well as Class C and Class A diesel pushers in the FirstEnergy Park parking lot.
The Camping World RV Show is open at the following times:
- Friday, March 31st: 10 am - 7 pm
- Saturday, April 1st: 10 am - 7 pm
- Sunday, April 2nd: 10 am - 5 pm
Admission is $5 and proceeds will benefit Popcorn Park Zoo.
