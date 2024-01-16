Renegades 2024 Opening Night Tickets on Sale Now; Select Games on Sale this Week

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced that single-game tickets for select dates throughout the 2024 season will go on sale this week, beginning with tickets for the Renegades' Home Opener on April 16 going on sale today.

Throughout the week, single-game tickets for some of the most-popular and in-demand dates are on sale, giving fans early access to secure their seats to the Home Opener, Memorial Day, Father's Day, and Independence Day. The on-sale dates are as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 16 - Renegades Home Opener (April 16)

Wednesday, Jan. 17 - Memorial Day (May 27)

Thursday, Jan. 18 - Father's Day (June 16)

Friday, Jan. 19 - Independence Day (July 4)

When Father's Day tickets go on sale on Thursday, a limited number of special Father's Day packages will be available. The package includes a Field Level - Dugout ticket, Renegades hat, a custom Father's Day baseball and the opportunity to play catch on the field after the game.

Additionally, the presale includes a bonus release on Saturday, Jan. 20, when Renegades Four Packs go on sale for each of the team's 66 home games. The Four Pack includes four Upper Level - Dugout tickets, four Renegades hats, and four Meal Vouchers (hot dog, chips, and soft drink) for $99.

Single-game tickets for all 66 home games at Heritage Financial Park will go on sale at noon on Monday, Jan. 22.

Fans can purchase their tickets online, by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at Heritage Financial Park.

