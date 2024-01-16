'Dads Announce Post-Game Country Concert

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are pleased to announce that country artist Reed Foley will be performing a post-game concert following the Saturday, June 8th game against the Greenville Drive.

The Crawdads game will have a 5pm first pitch, with the concert, presented by Big Dawg 92.1, beginning immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Foley, from Sparta, North Carolina, first cracked into the Top 40 on the country breakout chart with his radio single "Beer Needs Drinkin". Foley has opened for Jason Aldean, Tyler Farr, and Cooper Alan. His songs have been licensed by Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Productions, NBCSN, and the NFL Network.

Suites, party patios, picnics, and group tickets are currently available for the concert date. Individual tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 23rd. Individual tickets will be $16 while the group rate (for 20 or more) is only $13. Tickets include admission for the Crawdads game and the post-game concert.

For more information about the concert or to reserve your group outing, call the Crawdads front office at (828) 322-3000 or stop by the stadium from 9am-5pm Monday-Friday.

