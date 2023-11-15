Renegades 2024 Group Tickets on Sale Today

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced today that group ticket sales for the 2024 season at Heritage Financial Park will commence today. Groups of 15-or-more guests may begin reserving their outings for any Renegades home game during the upcoming 30th anniversary season.

The 2024 season sees the largest expansion in the history of Heritage Financial Park, with four all-new group hospitality areas opening new possibilities for fans to enjoy a game in a fun, social space. As part of Phase 2 of the Heritage Financial Park improvement project, an all-inclusive, upscale Club Space featuring all-you-can-eat-and-drink food and beverages will open in 2024, as well as a brand-new Rooftop Party Deck, a section of four-top tables called Outfield Terrace, and a section of Drink Rail seating.

"We are so excited about these new group areas which will help elevate our fans' experience at the ballpark when they come out with a group to enjoy a game," said Will Young, Director of Ticket Sales for the Renegades. "With the addition of these new spaces and our existing hospitality areas, Heritage Financial Park is the premier destination to entertain your employees, clients, family and friends in the Hudson Valley."

Another introduction for 2024 will be greater o---ptions for group meals, with a traditional ballpark spread and premium meal options available for purchase in all group areas.

Group Hospitality Areas at Heritage Financial Park (min. and max. guests)

NEW! - Club Space (min. 10 - max. 100)

NEW! - Drink Rail (min. 10 - max. 100)

NEW! - Outfield Terrace (min. 20 - max. 100)

NEW! - Rooftop Party Deck (min. 75 - max. 200)

Right Field Riviera (min. 50 - max. 100)

Sloop Beer Balcony (min. 50 - max. 150)

Michelob Ultra Party Patio (min. 20 - max. 200)------

Luxury Suites (min. 15 - max. 20)

Rufus's Bird's Eye BBQ (up to 6)

Group hospitality areas on premium nights for the 2023 season sold out within a week, so fans are encouraged to book their outings quickly.

As an added bonus, groups booking their outing before the end of 2023 will receive a lower deposit, see their group space rental fee (where applicable) waived, and receive complimentary hats for up to 100 guests ($1,000 value).

In addition to reserving a group hospitality area or a block of 15-or-more tickets, fans can also begin reserving their team's participation in Team of Dreams presented Heritage Financial Credit Union, where kids can take the field with Renegades players during pregame introductions, and birthday packages.

For more information on pricing visit the Group Outings page on www.hvrenegades.com.

