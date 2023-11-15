Holiday Gift Packages from the Greenville Drive

Another year draws to a close and that means one thing: Drive Holiday Packs are back at the team store to help you check off your holiday shopping lists and stuff your stockings. We're excited to announce four stellar packages for everyone this holiday season. SHOP NOW

Build Your Own Pack | $56 - $217.95

Who doesn't like having it their way? With the Build Your Own pack, you can select:

4 or 8 Ticket Vouchers for one game during the 2024 Season

A Drive Gift Card (in increments of $25)

A 2023 Drive Ornament (Various styles and price points including the 2023 Drive x Hale's Jewelers Ornament.)

Ultimate Fan Package | $179.99

We already know Fluor Field is home to the most passionate fans in baseball, so why not give this package to the ultimate fan in your life? This pack includes:

4 tickets to the April 27, 2024, game.

Opportunity to watch batting practice prior to the game from the field.

Visit with Reedy Rip'It at your seat.

Customized White Home Jersey

Signed Baseball from a top 2024 Drive/Red Sox prospect.

$50 Gift Card from The Bellwether.

Champions Pack | $99.99

The Boys Cooked in 2023, bringing home the second South Atlantic League Championship in team history! Grab a piece of history and celebrate the city's championship team with this pack that includes:

4 Tickets to the 2024 Opening Day Game on April 9

Nike 2023 SAL Champions Sweatshirt

Champions Baseball Card Set

Opportunity to be on-field for the championship ring ceremony on Opening Day

Green Monstah Pack | $139.99

Fluor Field's most iconic wall and its most sought-after seats get their own package that pays homage to the coolest experience at the ballpark. The Green Monstah pack includes:

4 tickets for seats on the Green Monster for any 2024 game

Green Monstah Crewneck or Hoodie Sweatshirt

Green Monster adjustable hat

These packs always go fast! Don't hesitate to get the Drive fan in your life the best gift they'll open this holiday season. Shop online at drive.milbstore.com or in store today.

