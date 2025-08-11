Relive San Antonio vs Michigan - All in Under 60 Seconds
August 11, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
San Antonio Brahmas YouTube Video
Check out the San Antonio Brahmas Statistics
United Football League Stories from August 11, 2025
- Memphis Showboats RB Deneric Prince Signs with New England Patriots - Memphis Showboats
- UFL to NFL Signings Update - UFL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio Brahmas Stories
- San Antonio Brahmas Running Back Jashaun Corbin Signs with the Atlanta Falcons
- Three San Antonio Brahmas Earn All-UFL Honors
- San Antonio Brahmas Tight End Steven Stillianos Nominated for 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year
- Brahmas Fall Short in Back-And-Forth Battle with D.C., 32-24
- Brahmas Fall on the Road to Stallions, 26-3