Relive Natasha Cloud & Sabrina Ionescu Making All-Star History

Published on December 11, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







As part of our End of Year Countdown, we're revisiting All-Star Weekend 2025, when Natasha Cloud and Sabrina Ionescu brought home the hardware for the New York Liberty in the Kia Skills Challenge and the STARRY 3-Point Contest.

This moment marked the first time a team had two different players win both events.

Watch to see their full winning performances along with their post-performance interviews!







