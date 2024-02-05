RELEASE: Shuckers Announce Junior Journalism Program for 2024 Season

February 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers are excited to announce their Junior Journalism Program for the 2024 season to spotlight and support student-led sports journalism on the Coast.

The Junior Journalism Program will highlight the best student journalists on the Coast throughout the season. Select student organizations at the high school and college level will be invited to media day as credentialed media members and have the opportunity to gain valuable hands-on interview experience with professional players.

Student organizations interested in being part of the program are encouraged to email jblake@biloxishuckers.com with a brief description of their organization and why they would like to be part of the program for the 2024 season.

"We're excited to support student-led journalism across the Coast," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "This creates a fantastic opportunity for hands-on experience for students in our community and we're excited to see it come to life in 2024."

After students attend media day and create their own feature stories based on their player interviews, select articles will be highlighted in the Shuckers Monthly program, website and social media. Other student pieces will have the opportunity to be published across various team platforms.

Students highlighted in the Shuckers Monthly Program will be the Shuckers media guest for a game including press box access, pregame recognition and the opportunity to join in on post-game press conferences alongside local media members.

