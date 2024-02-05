2024 Membership Open for the Little Debbie Little Lookouts Kids Club
Sign up for our Little Debbie Little Lookouts Kids Club today!
Just $20 gets the kiddo in your life FREE admission to all 11 2024 Sunday Lookouts home games and so much more.
Membership Includes:
Membership badge and lanyard
(1) Ticket to all 11 2024 Sunday Lookouts home games
Looie the Lookout felt pennant
Little Debbie Drawstring Backpack
MiLB baseball
Plus, each Sunday home game features a post-game autograph session with your favorite Lookouts and the chance to play catch on the field (excludes 5/24). Sign up for the Little Debbie Little Lookouts Kids Club today!
