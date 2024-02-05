2024 Membership Open for the Little Debbie Little Lookouts Kids Club

February 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







Sign up for our Little Debbie Little Lookouts Kids Club today!

Just $20 gets the kiddo in your life FREE admission to all 11 2024 Sunday Lookouts home games and so much more.

Membership Includes:

Membership badge and lanyard

(1) Ticket to all 11 2024 Sunday Lookouts home games

Looie the Lookout felt pennant

Little Debbie Drawstring Backpack

MiLB baseball

Plus, each Sunday home game features a post-game autograph session with your favorite Lookouts and the chance to play catch on the field (excludes 5/24). Sign up for the Little Debbie Little Lookouts Kids Club today!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 5, 2024

2024 Membership Open for the Little Debbie Little Lookouts Kids Club - Chattanooga Lookouts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.