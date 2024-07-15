RELEASE: Misiorowski Earns Pitcher of the Week Honors After 10-Strikeout Performance

July 15, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski

BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that Jacob Misiorowski, the Milwaukee Brewers' top pitching prospect, was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week for July 8-14. It makes his third Southern League Pitcher of the Week honor this year and the fourth in his career.

Misiorowski earned the honor after he struck out 10 over six shutout innings on Friday, July 12 against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The start was his second straight with 10 strikeouts and his third-career 10-strikeout game. The start included multiple strikeouts in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Entering the All-Star Break, Misiorowski is among the Southern League leaders in strikeouts (2 nd, 98), opponent's average (3 rd, .185), ERA (7 th, 3.10) and WHIP (10 th, 1.22). Misiorowski's 98 strikeouts are also tied for the fourth-most in Double-A this season.

Over his last five starts, Misiorowski owns a 1.71 ERA over 26.1 innings with seven walks and 38 strikeouts. Over that span, opponents are hitting .143 against him with a .495 OPS.

