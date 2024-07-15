Gustavo Campero Named Southern League Player of the Week

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce outfielder Gustavo Campero has been named Southern League Player of the Week for the week of July 8-14.

Against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos last week, Campero finished 11-for-25 (.440) with two home runs, three RBI and seven extra-base hits. He recorded an extra-base hit in each of the first four games of the series as the outfielder was slotted in the leadoff spot during all six games of the series.

Campero enters the All-Star break on a 12-game hitting streak with at least one hit in each game this month. During July, Campero holds a .477 average with four home runs and 10 RBI in 12 games.

The Southern League Player of the Week award is Campero's first and his second award as a professional. Last season, he won the Northwest League's Player of the Month award for July while playing for High-A Tri-City.

Campero is the first Trash Pandas player to win a Southern League weekly award this season. It's the ninth time by eight different players a Rocket City player has won the honor. The last Trash Pandas player to win the award was infielder Jeremiah Jackson on June 25, 2023.

On the season, Campero leads the Trash Pandas in batting average (.313), home runs (13), stolen bases (28) and triples (4).

Campero and the Trash Pandas return to the field on Friday as they face the Tennessee Smokies on the road for a three-game series before returning home on Tuesday, July 23 against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

First pitch against Tennessee on Friday is set for 6:00 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

