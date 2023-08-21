Reign Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have announced their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season at Toyota Arena which includes many fun, exciting themes for fans in attendance.

Tickets for groups of 10 or more start at just $18 and can be ordered through the Reign office by calling 909-941-7825 during business hours.

Single game tickets for all 2023-24 Ontario Reign home games will go on sale September 1 at 10 a.m.

In addition to all the team's special themes, each Friday home game, including Opening Night on October 13, will feature $2 Bud Lights. Opening night will also feature a free patio party for all fans beginning at 4 p.m. and indoor fireworks!

Also returning is Club Kingston, an opportunity for fans to skate on the Toyota Arena ice after select games. The Reign will host a Club Kingston skate approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of games on October 15, November 19, January 21 and March 3.

Ontario will also continue to don specialty uniforms during some of their most popular theme nights this season, which will be auctioned off digitally during games with proceeds benefiting the team's Hope Reigns Foundation. This season's seven specialty Hope Reigns beneficiary uniforms will all be worn on returning themes including Dia De Muertos, Salute To Service, Hockey Fights Cancer, First Responders, Pink In The Rink and St. Patrick's Day.

In addition, the Reign will host a series of six Hockey Is For Everyone themed games, including Hispanic Heritage with Dia De Muertos on Oct. 29, Pride Night on Dec. 6, Lunar New Year Celebration on Feb. 9, Black History Month on Feb. 21, Women In Sports Night on Feb. 23 and Irish Heritage with St. Patrick's Day on Mar. 15.

Ticket packs, including specialty merchandise items, will be available on select nights which will be announced at a later date.

The full list of 2023-24 promotions can be found below:

Friday, Oct. 13 - 7 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

It's Opening Night! Come see the Reign kick off the new season against the San Diego Gulls and enjoy $2 Bud Lights!

Sunday, Oct. 15 - 3 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

This rivalry showdown will have a Sunday Night Football theme and a Club Kingston postgame skate after the final buzzer.

Sunday, Oct. 29 - 3 p.m. vs. Abbotsford Canucks

Honoring Hispanic Heritage with our annual Dia De Muertos game presented by Taqueria 2 Potrillos! The Reign will be wearing specialty jerseys to commemorate the night inspired by traditional Sugar Skull art and papel picados, which will be auctioned off during the game to benefit the Hope Reigns Foundation.

Wednesday, Nov. 8 - 7 p.m. vs. Tucson Roadrunners

The Reign will look to knock one out of the park on Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Night! Ontario will battle Tucson during a baseball-themed contest with recognition of the local Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate.

Friday, Nov. 10 - 7 p.m. vs. Tucson Roadrunners

Ontario will recognize those in the IE community who are battling cancer with the team's annual Hockey Fights Cancer game and you might also see a fight on the ice as the team closes out a two-game series with Tucson while wearing specialty lavender uniforms.

Friday, Nov. 17 - 7 p.m. vs. Calgary Wranglers

A night to honor our country's finest with a Salute To Service when the Reign line up against the Wranglers! The Reign will wear specialty uniforms for the game, which will be auctioned off to benefit the Hope Reigns Foundation.

Sunday, Nov. 19 - 3 p.m. vs. Calgary Wranglers

Come see the Reign battle Calgary for the second time in three days and stay after the game to skate on the ice at Club Kingston!

Friday, Dec. 1 - 7 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

Kick off the holiday season however you celebrate featuring the Reign's first-ever Holiday Market when they take on rival Coachella Valley!

Wednesday, Dec. 6 - 7 p.m. vs. Henderson Silver Knights

Ontario's season-long Hockey Is For Everyone series continues with Pride Night presented by Blue Shield of California!

Friday, Dec. 8 - 7 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors

Get ready to belt out your favorite Taking Back Sunday tune when the Reign host Emo Night which includes a themed Beerfest event prior to puck drop against Bakersfield!

Saturday, Dec. 16 - 6 p.m. vs. Colorado Eagles

The Reign host their annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by The Accident Network! Bring a new stuffed animal and toss it on the ice after Ontario scores its first goal against Colorado. The team and staff will then collect everything on the ice and donate the toys to local organizations for youth in need during the holiday season.

Sunday, Dec. 31 - 5 p.m. vs. Henderson Silver Knights

Try your luck at Casino Night when the Reign face Henderson on New Year's Eve! Stay in your seat after the game for the team's annual indoor fireworks show!

Friday, Jan. 5 - 7 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda

Party on Garth! It's Classic Rock Night featuring a Beerfest on the patio outside Toyota Arena!

Saturday, Jan. 6 - 6 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda

Yer a wizard, Reign fans! Enjoy all the magic of our Wands and Wizards Night when the Reign go up against San Jose!

Saturday, Jan. 20 - 6 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

The Reign will pay tribute to the hard work and dedication of our local Inland Empire First Responders and wear specialty jerseys against desert rivals Coachella Valley in a game presented by SoCal Gas.

Sunday, Jan. 21 - 3 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors

Another day to honor our local first responders as Ontario battles Bakersfield in an afternoon matchup! Skate on the Toyota Arena ice after the game at Club Kingston!

Friday, Feb. 2 - 7 p.m. vs. Colorado Eagles

Pink In The Rink festivities have been expanded to a whole weekend this season, which the Reign will kick off against Colorado. Specialty jerseys worn by the team in the game will be auctioned off during the contest to benefit San Antonio Regional Hospital's Cancer Center!

Saturday, Feb. 3 - 6 p.m. vs. Calgary Wranglers

Pink In The Rink continues for a Saturday night tilt with the Wranglers presented by San Antonio Regional Hospital!

Friday, Feb. 9 - 7 p.m. vs. Henderson Silver Knights

The Reign will celebrate Lunar New Year by partnering with artists from the AAPI community to create exclusive merchandise for this game against Henderson!

Wednesday, Feb. 21 - 7 p.m. vs. Abbotsford Canucks

In honor of Black History Month, Ontario is partnering with artists from the Black community to create exclusive merchandise for a battle with Abbotsford!

Friday, Feb. 23 - 7 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

Get ready to shake it off. The Reign will be feeling 22 on the 23rd of February with a pregame Beer Fest (Kingston's Version) on the Toyota Arena patio. Ontario will also be recognizing the outstanding women who make an impact all throughout the sports industry on their annual Women In Sports Night.

Sunday, Mar. 3 - 5 p.m. vs. Abbotsford Canucks

Reign Con returns! Ontario will enter the world of anime as they go up against Abbotsford. Fans will also have the opportunity to skate on the ice after the game at Club Kingston!

Friday, Mar. 15 - 7 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the Reign and Michelob Ultra during a matchup against Coachella Valley! Specialty jerseys worn during the game will be auctioned off to benefit the Hope Reigns Foundation.

Friday, Mar. 22 - 7 p.m. vs. Calgary Wranglers

Teacher's Appreciation Night!

Sunday, Mar. 24 - 3 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors

The kids will be alright at Kid's Day! Come celebrate Kingston's birthday and watch as Kids take over at Toyota Arena!

Saturday, Mar. 30 - 6 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors

The Reign will be using the force to battle the evil empire of Bakersfield on Star Wars Night!

Saturday, Apr. 6 - 6 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda

Yee-Haw! It's Wild West Night when Ontario takes on San Jose! There will be plenty of red solo cups as the Reign host their fourth and final pregame Beer Fest of the regular season.

Friday, Apr. 12 - 7 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

Celebrating the greatest fans in the AHL on Fan Appreciation Night as Ontario caps off the home regular season schedule with a SoCal Series matchup against the Gulls presented by San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Additional promotions and giveaways may be announced throughout the season. Promotions, theme nights, giveaways, as well as game dates and times are all subject to change.

2023-24 season tickets are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Reign by phone at 909-941-7825.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

