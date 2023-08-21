Bears Announce Date Change for Home Game vs. Lehigh Valley

(Hershey, PA) - The 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears announced today a change to the club's 2023-24 schedule.

The club's game versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms originally scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 will now be played on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center.

Tickets to this contest and all home games at GIANT Center go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 via Ticketmaster.

The Hershey Bears start the club's defense of the Calder Cup on Oct. 14 as they open the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health. The 2023 Calder Cup win will be celebrated that night as the club raises its 12th championship banner ahead of a 7 p.m. puck drop at GIANT Center versus the Belleville Senators. For a complete season schedule, visit HersheyBears.com. Fans can score Calder Cup merchandise and secure Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season now!

