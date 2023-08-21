FOX43 Named Winner of 2022-23 James H. Ellery Memorial Award

(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League announced today that WPMT-TV FOX43 has been selected as the recipient of the James H. Ellery Memorial Award for the 2022-23 season.

The James H. Ellery Memorial Award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding media coverage of the American Hockey League. It was first presented in 1964-65 and honors the late Jim Ellery, who served the AHL for 17 years as league secretary and publicity director until his death in 1964.

In 2022-23, in partnership with Hershey's in-house video team, Great Save Productions, FOX43 broadcast 10 Hershey Bears regular-season games from GIANT Center, including key games such as Hockey Fights Cancer Night and the club's world-famous GIANT Teddy Bear Toss. The station also added road broadcasts to the schedule this past season, televising games from Cleveland, Lehigh Valley, and Toronto.

FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski partnered with the Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, to form the club's broadcast team, along with reporters Andrew Kalista, Lyndsay Barna, Evan Brooks, and Alex Cawley providing additional coverage. FOX43's Ed Albert served as producer for all games, working with Great Save Productions on home broadcasts, and overseeing the entire telecast for road games.

Under the direction of station president and general manager Chris Topf, FOX43 also provided expanded coverage of the Bears' run to the 2023 Calder Cup championship, televising all games during the final two rounds. NBC Sports Washington picked up playoff broadcasts, and select post-season games also aired on MSG Network in New York and NHL Network nationally.

All season long, FOX43 provided comprehensive coverage of the Bears, including accompanying the team to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto in March. During the Calder Cup Finals, the FOX43 team was on-site in Hershey and in Coachella Valley, producing daily coverage and feature stories, providing behind-the-scenes access to the championship celebration, and covering the Bears' return home - all culminating in a 30-minute special dedicated to the franchise's Calder Cup win.

FOX43 has been the television partner of the Hershey Bears for the past three seasons, first joining forces with the club in 2020-21. Broadcasts from GIANT Center are produced in a groundbreaking fashion, as Hershey's in-house video team, Great Save Productions, led by assistant director Aaron "Hank" Henry, produces a trio of simultaneous broadcasts - The in-arena show, the AHLTV broadcast, and the FOX43 telecast. FOX43 then further adds to the first-rate production with graphics, video packages, and intermission content.

This marks the first time a Hershey representative has won the Ellery Award since the league began honoring a single organization in 2013-14. Previously, a newspaper, television, and radio outlet were recognized each year. The last time Hershey was awarded this distinction was in 2010-11 when The Patriot-News' Tim Leone was honored in the newspaper category.

The Hershey Bears start the club's defense of the Calder Cup on Oct. 14 as they open the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health. The 2023 Calder Cup win will be celebrated that night as the club raises its 12th championship banner ahead of a 7 p.m. puck drop at GIANT Center versus the Belleville Senators. For a complete season schedule, visit HersheyBears.com. Fans can score Calder Cup merchandise and secure Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season now! Single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 via Ticketmaster.

