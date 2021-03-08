Reid Brignac Named St. Lucie Mets Manager

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are pleased to announced their coaching staff for the 2021 season. Reid Brignac will become the 19th manager in club history. He will be joined on the staff by pitching coach Jerome Williams, hitting coach Tommy Joseph and bench coach Jay Pecci.

Brignac, 35, was set to begin his Mets coaching career as the Columbia Fireflies manager in 2020, but the Coronavirus pandemic cancelled the minor league season. Now Brignac shifts to St. Lucie, the new Low-A affiliate of the Mets.

As a player, Brignac appeared in parts of nine seasons in the major leagues with Tampa Bay, Colorado, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York (AL) and Miami. He retired in 2018. Brignac was originally selected by the Rays in the second round of the 2004 draft out of St. Amant High School in Louisiana.

Brignac resides with his wife Lauren and their sons Reid Jr. and Jace in Tampa.

"I can't wait to get started as manager of the St. Lucie Mets," Brignac said. "Our team will play with passion, hustle and sportsmanship. It has been a rough year for everyone and we are all excited to get back to playing baseball. Let's go Mets!"

Jerome Williams begins his third season in the Mets organization and his first as the St. Lucie pitching coach. Williams joined the Mets in 2018 after a 20-year playing career.

Williams pitched for 11 years in the major leagues with the Giants, Angels, Cubs, Cardinals, Rangers, Phillies, Nationals and Astros. He compiled a 52-66 record with a 4.59 ERA in 236 games.

Williams also played independently in the Atlantic League, Mexican League and Chinese Professional Baseball League. He was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the first round (39th overall) in 1999.

Williams, 39, resides in Mission Viejo, Calif., with his wife Sarah and their four kids Tre-Jordan, Alana, Keilani and Tai.

Tommy Joseph enters his first year with the Mets organization as the St. Lucie hitting coach after retiring from his playing career following the 2020 season.

Joseph spent two season in the majors with Philadelphia from 2016-17. He hit .247/.297/.460 with 98 runs, 42 doubles, 43 home runs and 116 RBI in 249 games.

Joseph appeared in 11 seasons as a professional in the Giants, Phillies, Rangers and Red Sox organizations.

Joseph spent the 2019 season with the LG Twins in the Korean Baseball Organization and played for Texas in the Costellation Energy League in 2020. He was a second round draft pick by the San Francisco Giants in 2009.

Joseph, 29, resides in Colorado Spring, Colo., with his wife Ali and daughter Gavin.

Pecci starts his third season in the Mets organization and his first as St. Lucie bench coach. He previously served in the same role for the Gulf Coast League Mets in 2019.

Pecci played seven seasons of affiliated baseball with Oakland, Seattle and San Francisco. He played seven more seasons in independent leagues before playing overseas in Italy and Germany. He served as a player/manager in Germany in 2018 to finish his 21-year playing career.

Pecci was picked by the Athletics in the 11th round of the 1998 draft out of Stanford.

Pecci and his wife Nadine reside in Novato, Calif. with their sons JJ and Lenny.

Austin Dayton will serve as the St. Lucie trainer. Dayton begins his fourth season with the Mets and his first with St. Lucie. He was a trainer at the Mets academy in the Dominican Republic in 2018 and for the GCL Mets in 2019.

Kory Wan returns to St. Lucie as the performance coach. Wan was the performance coach for St. Lucie in 2016 before taking the same role for Binghamton the last three seasons.

The St. Lucie Mets are scheduled to open their season on May 4th at Clover Park against the Jupiter Hammerheads. Ticket information, game times and promotions will be announced in the coming weeks.

