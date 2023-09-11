Regular Season Ends with 3-0 Loss

PASCO, WA - The Canadians wrapped up the 2023 regular season with a 3-0 loss to the Tri-City Dust Devils [Angels] Sunday night at Gesa Stadium. With the loss, the C's were unable to capture the second half title in Northwest League play and will take on the second half champion Everett AquaSox [Mariners] in the best-of-five championship series that begins next week at Funko Field.

C's right-hander Rafael Sanchez made his final start of the year and delivered 4.2 strong innings that featured two singles, one walk and seven Ks but a no decision. On came Eric Pardinho (L, 2-2), who faced the minimum in the sixth then had two outs in the seventh before a walk put the go-ahead run on base. Cam Williams doubled on the very next pitch to make it 1-0 Dust Devils.

Tri-City iced the game with two more runs in the eighth to go up by three, and the C's went quietly in the ninth to lose the regular season finale 3-0.

Vancouver could not take advantage of the few chances they had to score. They failed to put multiple runners on base in any inning and had just one man reach scoring position in what proved to be their second shutout loss of the week and fourth of the year.

After an off day on Monday, the C's are in Everett Tuesday night to begin the Northwest League Championship Series. First pitch of Game 1 opposite the AquaSox is set for 7:05 p.m. Coverage is available on the Sportsnet Radio Network.

Catch the Canadians in the 2023 Northwest League Championship Series September 12-17. The C's will host Games 3-5 at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium September 15-17, with Games 4-5 to be held if necessary. Tickets for all three home playoff games are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

