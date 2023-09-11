Adam Macko Named NWL Pitcher of the Week

September 11, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians starter Adam Macko as the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week for September 4-10. It's the eighth time a C's pitcher has earned the honor this season after Chad Dallas, Trenton Wallace, Devereaux Harrison (twice), Dahian Santos, Abdiel Mendoza and Conor Larkin took home the award.

Macko, 22, was nearly perfect on September 5 at Tri-City. The lefty spun five hitless innings that featured two walks and eight strikeouts - his second highest single-game total this year - to earn his fifth win. He allowed a runner to reach second only once and delivered a first pitch strike to 13 of the 17 batters he faced.

The Vancouver native surged to the finish over the regular season's final six weeks. He posted a season-low 3.63 ERA in 22.1 August innings and racked up an eye-popping 35 strikeouts to 10 walks while limiting opponents to a .208 average. It was his finest month of 2023.

Originally drafted by Seattle in the seventh round out of Vauxhall Academy in Alberta, Macko was traded to the Blue Jays in November of last year and joined the C's roster for Opening Day.

Macko will start Game 1 of the Northwest League Championship Series Tuesday night in Everett. First pitch opposite the AquaSox is set for 7:05 p.m. with coverage available on the Sportsnet Radio Network.

The C's will host the AquaSox for Games 3-5 of the NWLCS September 15-17 at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. Tickets for Games 4-5 - to be played if necessary - are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.