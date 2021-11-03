Registration Open for Second Mason's Jingle Jog

November 3, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies announced today that they will be hosting the second annual Mason's Jingle Jog 5K run or walk at Segra Park Saturday, December 4 at 8 am.

Registration for the event is open now and will cost $45 per runner. Each runner will receive a long sleeve dri-fit holiday race shirt and a bib that they can pick-up at Strictly Running on Devine Street. The pick-up time for the runner's packages will be Friday, December 3 from 11 am to 6 pm.

The race will begin inside Segra Park and run through the BullStreet District before a finish at home plate. Gates to Segra Park will open 30 minutes prior to the start of the 5K and will remain open until 11 am. Participants can register for the race here.

Racers will be separated into male and female divisions and will be separated into five age brackets (under 18, 19-25, 26-35, 36-50 and 50+). There will be one overall male and female winner who will receive a grand prize package with a 14-game season ticket membership for the 2022 Fireflies Season and a winner's ornament. The top three winners of each age category will also receive a winner's ornament.

For more information about upcoming concerts and other events around Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from November 3, 2021

Registration Open for Second Mason's Jingle Jog - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.