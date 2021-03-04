Registration Deadline Approaching for 2021 OKC Dodgers Rookie League Season

OKLAHOMA CITY - Area youth baseball players have through Monday, March 8 to sign up to participate in the 2021 season of the Oklahoma City Dodgers Rookie League.

The youth baseball league formed in 2018 in partnership with Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation to increase youth baseball participation in the community, as well as foster an environment that emphasizes leadership, teamwork and sportsmanship. The OKC Dodgers and OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation help provide resources and reduce costs in order to make baseball more accessible to area youth.

"We aim for all children across Oklahoma City to have the opportunity to participate in and learn more about baseball - the sport most near and dear to our hearts," said Carol Herrick, Executive Director of the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation. "The OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation provides programming initiatives to support our community, so we are proud to partner with OKC Parks and Rec to help grow the game of baseball and teach the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship, while having fun and staying active. After the 2020 Rookie League season was postponed, then canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are especially excited to get back on the fields at Wheeler Park this spring."

The OKC Dodgers Rookie League consists of four baseball divisions to accommodate boys and girls in multiple skill levels and age groups. Teams compete in divisions of 4U T-Ball, 6U T-Ball, 8U Coach Pitch and 10U Kid Pitch.

Registration fees for 4U and 6U participants are $35 and for 8U and 10U participants are $55 to help cover operation expenses such as umpires and field maintenance. The OKC Dodgers provide jerseys, hats and belts for each participant as well as equipment for each team.

Player health and safety will be a key focus throughout the 2021 season and information and guidance regarding COVID-19 protocols will be provided to each participating team.

Practices will be held once per week starting March 22. The seven-game season begins April 4 and runs through May 15. All games are played on Saturdays at Wheeler Park, located at 1120 S. Western Ave., in Oklahoma City.

For additional information about the OKC Dodgers Rookie League, or to register online to participate, please visit okcdodgers.com/rookieleague. Individuals interested in coaching or volunteering for the OKC Dodgers Rookie League may email Brooke Reynolds at brooke.reynolds@okc.gov.

Season ticket and group packages for the upcoming 2021 OKC Dodgers baseball season are available now. Visit okcdodgers.com or call (405) 218-2182 for more information.

